Dubai Ramadan working hours 2026 announced: New timings for government employees

Dubai Ramadan working hours 2026: According to a circular issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, government staff will work from 9am to 2:30pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12 noon on Fridays.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 17, 2026 07:17 PM IST
Dubai ramadan, dubai ramzan, Dubai ramadan 2026,Authorities said the move reflects Dubai Government’s broader push for flexible workplace policies that prioritise employees’ well-being while ensuring productivity and institutional performance remain unaffected. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dubai Ramadan working hours 2026: The Dubai government has announced revised working hours for public sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan to support work-life balance as part of the “Year of the Family” initiative.

According to a circular issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, as reported by the Gulf News, government staff will work from 9am to 2:30pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12 noon on Fridays. The adjusted schedule is designed to give employees more time to be with their families and take part in the social and spiritual aspects of Ramadan.

Departments have also been allowed to introduce flexible morning start times, enabling employees to begin work anytime between 7am and 10am, as long as they complete their required daily hours.

Employees may work remotely for up to two days a week

In addition, eligible employees may work remotely for up to two days a week, depending on the nature of their roles, to help strengthen family stability and community bonds during the holy month.

Authorities said the move reflects Dubai government’s broader push for flexible workplace policies that prioritise employees’ well-being while ensuring productivity and institutional performance remain unaffected.

Government entities have also been directed to set suitable schedules for shift workers and employees involved in public services or facility management to maintain smooth operations and uninterrupted service delivery.

The circular emphasised that public sector bodies can adopt flexible working arrangements during Ramadan and offer remote work where applicable.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the UAE Federal Government has announced similar Ramadan timings. Federal entities may follow approved flexible work regulations during the month or allow remote work on Fridays for up to 70 per cent of their workforce, in line with established guidelines.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
Huge Crowds attend the first India AI Impact Summit on its inaugural day in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi
Massive crowd, inadequate briefing, PM visit: What led to chaos on Day 1 of AI Impact Summit
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Kangaroo Rat
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
Meet Canada's Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Qualcomm showcases Dragonwing IQ-10 chip for humanoid robots at AI summit 
Instead of focusing on everything at once, Qualcomm is currently concentrating on 10 priority tasks in logistics, manufacturing, and retail.  (Image: The Indian Express/ Bijin Jose)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live: AI Impact Summit will be attended by tech leaders from around the world.
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement