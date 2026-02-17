Dubai Ramadan working hours 2026 announced: New timings for government employees
Dubai Ramadan working hours 2026: According to a circular issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, government staff will work from 9am to 2:30pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12 noon on Fridays.
Authorities said the move reflects Dubai Government’s broader push for flexible workplace policies that prioritise employees’ well-being while ensuring productivity and institutional performance remain unaffected. (AI-generated image)
Dubai Ramadan working hours 2026: The Dubai government has announced revised working hours for public sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan to support work-life balance as part of the “Year of the Family” initiative.
According to a circular issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, as reported by the Gulf News, government staff will work from 9am to 2:30pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12 noon on Fridays. The adjusted schedule is designed to give employees more time to be with their families and take part in the social and spiritual aspects of Ramadan.
Departments have also been allowed to introduce flexible morning start times, enabling employees to begin work anytime between 7am and 10am, as long as they complete their required daily hours.
Employees may work remotely for up to two days a week
In addition, eligible employees may work remotely for up to two days a week, depending on the nature of their roles, to help strengthen family stability and community bonds during the holy month.
Authorities said the move reflects Dubai government’s broader push for flexible workplace policies that prioritise employees’ well-being while ensuring productivity and institutional performance remain unaffected.
Government entities have also been directed to set suitable schedules for shift workers and employees involved in public services or facility management to maintain smooth operations and uninterrupted service delivery.
The circular emphasised that public sector bodies can adopt flexible working arrangements during Ramadan and offer remote work where applicable.
Meanwhile, the UAE Federal Government has announced similar Ramadan timings. Federal entities may follow approved flexible work regulations during the month or allow remote work on Fridays for up to 70 per cent of their workforce, in line with established guidelines.
