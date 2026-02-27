Dubai Police arrests beggar who owns three luxury cars and a fortune: Details inside

Officials reported that large sums of cash-often running into thousands of dirhams-were recovered from those arrested. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In a case showing the darker side of street begging, the Dubai Police has arrested a beggar who owned three luxury cars and amassed a fortune through fraud tactics, officials revealed during an anti-begging drive in the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department director Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, the man exploited public sympathy with fabricated stories and emotional appeals. After completing his daily “shift” in broad daylight, he would shed his exhausted appearance and leave in a high-end vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect’s actions resembled a well-organised, profit-driven operation with his methods designed to manipulate humanitarian ideas.