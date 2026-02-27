Dubai Police arrests beggar who owns three luxury cars and a fortune: Details inside

In a case showing the darker side of street begging, the Dubai Police has arrested a beggar who owned three luxury cars and amassed a fortune through fraud tactics, officials revealed during an anti-begging drive in the holy month of Ramadan.
According to the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department director Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, the man exploited public sympathy with fabricated stories and emotional appeals. After completing his daily “shift” in broad daylight, he would shed his exhausted appearance and leave in a high-end vehicle.
Authorities said the suspect’s actions resembled a well-organised, profit-driven operation with his methods designed to manipulate humanitarian ideas.
The arrest comes as part of a broader crackdown by the Dubai Police, who noted that nearly 90% of beggars detained during the campaign had entered the UAE on visit visas, deliberately targeting Ramadan to exploit heightened generosity among locals, Khaleej Times reported.
Officials reported that large sums of cash-often running into thousands of dirhams-were recovered from those arrested. In one instance, a beggar was found carrying Dh25000 yet continued soliciting money.
Under UAE Federal Law No. 9 of 2018, begging carries a penalty of up to three months in jail and a fine of Dh5000. Organised begging networks or those recruiting individuals from abroad face harsher punishment, including six months’ imprisonment and fines of up to Dh100000.
During the first week of Ramadan alone 26 beggars of various nationalities were arrested under the Combat Begging campaign. The initiative launched under the slogan “A conscious society, free of begging,” is being carried out in coordination with government bodies to preserve the emirate’s public image and curb fraudulent practices.
Story continues below this ad
Authorities have urged residents to report beggars via official helplines or digital platforms and cautioned against engaging with online donation appeals. Officials also stated that contributions should be directed only through licensed charitable organisations, as cyber fraudsters increasingly exploit Ramadan’s spirit of generosity for illegal gain.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More