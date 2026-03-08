Pakistani driver killed after missile debris falls on vehicle; here’s what we know

Dubai authorities, on Sunday (March 8), confirmed that debris from an aerial attack fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, killing a Pakistani driver.
The tragic incident takes the death toll in UAE, amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States to 4.
The deceased include two Pakistani citizens, a Nepali and a Bangladeshi national.
Earlier, in a separate incident, authorities confirmed that debris from a successful interception caused a “minor incident” on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina.
UAE air defences intercept 15 ballistic missiles
The United Arab Emirates Saturday informed that its air defence systems had detected 16 ballistic missiles, out of which, 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea.
Air defence systems also detected 121 UAVs, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within UAE’s territory.
The Ministry of Defence said that since the beginning of the “blatant Iranian aggression”, the UAE has detected 221 ballistic missiles, of which 205 were destroyed, 14 fell into the sea and two missiles landed in the country.
Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed since the conflict escalated.
The attacks have so far killed four people and injured 112 others including individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish nationalities.
“The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempt to undermine the security of the state, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding its interests and national capabilities,” the ministry said in a post on X.
