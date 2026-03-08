Pakistani driver killed after missile debris falls on vehicle; here’s what we know

Dubai authorities, on Sunday (March 8), confirmed that debris from an aerial attack fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, killing a Pakistani driver.

The tragic incident takes the death toll in UAE, amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States to 4.

The deceased include two Pakistani citizens, a Nepali and a Bangladeshi national.

Earlier, in a separate incident, authorities confirmed that debris from a successful interception caused a “minor incident” on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina.

UAE air defences intercept 15 ballistic missiles

The United Arab Emirates Saturday informed that its air defence systems had detected 16 ballistic missiles, out of which, 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea.