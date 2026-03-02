Dubai on edge as Iran retaliation intensifies; travel chaos deepens, explosions hit city

As the United States and Israel launched Operation Lion’s Roar against Iran on February 28, Tehran swiftly retaliated, targeting Tel Aviv and US military assets in Qatar, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Iranian strikes over the past two days have left three people dead in the UAE. Authorities also reported 58 minor injuries involving residents of multiple nationalities.

Since February 28, the UAE has detected 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran. Of these, 152 were destroyed and 13 fell into the sea, Khaleej Times reported. Two cruise missiles were detected and neutralised. Additionally, 541 Iranian drones were tracked, 506 intercepted and 35 reaching UAE territory, causing material damage. Officials said debris from intercepted projectiles led to minor to moderate damage to civilian property.

With fresh strikes and counterstrikes intensifying tensions, Indians across the Gulf on Sunday reported anxiety, loud explosions and major travel disruptions, even as governments urged calm and issued safety advisories.

Injuries reported in Dubai

Two residents were injured after drone shrapnel fell on homes in Dubai following successful air defence interceptions, according to the Dubai Media Office. Loud explosions were heard across parts of the city for the second consecutive day Sunday as Iran continued targeting US-linked assets in the Gulf.

Authorities confirmed that debris from intercepted drones landed in residential courtyards. The injured received medical care and are in stable condition. Officials emphasised that the loud booms heard in parts of the emirate were the result of successful interception operations and that the situation remains under control. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged residents to remain calm and follow official guidance.

Airport closures and travel chaos

Dubai, the world’s busiest international aviation hub was among several Middle East airports forced to suspend operations Saturday as missiles crossed the region.

More than 700 flights were cancelled at Dubai International Airport. Operations at both Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) were suspended indefinitely. Indian badminton star PV Sindhu and Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto were among passengers stranded at the airport.

Official response in Dubai

In an official statement, the Dubai Media Office said emergency teams quickly secured the Palm Jumeirah site and brought the fire under control. Four people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Authorities urged the public to rely only on verified information and avoid circulating unverified videos or images on social media. The UAE also confirmed that air defence systems intercepted a fresh wave of Iranian missiles, while flight operations at DXB and DWC remain suspended as a precaution.

Work-from-home measures expand

Many UAE companies have activated hybrid and remote work arrangements to ensure employee safety. Sanjeev Giri, head of operations at Adecco UAE, said organisations are responding with flexibility, Khaleej Times reported.

“Many businesses have embedded hybrid or remote frameworks into their operating models, allowing rapid work-from-home activation where roles permit,” he said.

Refunds and passenger advisories

Major UAE carriers, including Emirates and flydubai, have offered refunds and rebooking options after the General Civil Aviation Authority temporarily closed the country’s airspace.

Passengers scheduled to travel within the next three days can rebook up to 10 days from the original date or request refunds. Travellers have been urged to check flight status before heading to airports.

Authorities also confirmed the successful interception of a third wave of Iranian missiles. While most were neutralised mid-air, falling debris in residential areas caused two injuries in Dubai. Operations at DXB and DWC remain suspended until further notice, and passengers have been advised to contact airlines directly.

Reports also indicated that the Burj Khalifa was briefly evacuated as a precaution.

India’s response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condemning the attacks and expressing solidarity with the Emirates.

“India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” Modi said.

NYU Abu Dhabi students shelter in place

New York University said about 150 prospective students were sheltering in place at a hotel in Abu Dhabi after missile strikes disrupted their campus visit.

University officials said roughly 300 high school students had travelled for the weekend’s Candidate Visit programme. Thirty-four were American citizens, while most of the others, primarily from Middle Eastern countries, have already departed.

University spokesperson Wiley Norvell said all students remain safe. “We immediately began expediting the departures of our visitors for Candidate Weekend and have been communicating continuously with parents about the evolving situation,” he said.