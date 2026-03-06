Dubai News Live Updates: Etihad to resume limited flights from today amid Iran war escalation

Story continues below this ad
Explosions heard near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi: Repeated explosions were heard near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The airport has advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking and have received a direct notification from their airline to proceed. In a post on X, the airport said access would be restricted strictly to passengers holding confirmed bookings.
UAE downs 6 missiles, 125 drones: The UAE Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that the country’s air defence systems detected seven ballistic missiles, intercepting and destroying six of them while one missile landed inside the United Arab Emirates on 5 March 2026. The ministry also reported that 131 drones were detected with 125 successfully intercepted and six falling within the country’s territory. According to the ministry, since the start of what it described as Iran’s aggression, a total of 196 ballistic missiles have been launched toward the UAE, of which 181 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea and two landed within the country. Authorities added that 1,072 Iranian drones have been detected so far, with 1,001 intercepted and 71 falling within UAE territory. The air defence systems also detected and destroyed eight cruise missiles.
What’s the current situation? Here are the latest updates
Aviation crisis: Etihad to resume limited number of commercial flights from March 6, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.
Dubai’s major tourist attractions closed: Dubai’s major tourist attractions, including Global Village, Ain Dubai and major parks and resorts extend closure until March 6 as a precautionary safety measure.
Over 17,500 American citizens safely return to US: The US State Department released a statement saying that over 17,500 American citizens safely returned to the US from the Middle East since Feb 28.
In a rapidly evolving conflict where misinformation can spread across social media, The Indian Express Global Desk relies on direct official sourcing, including the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Dubai Media Office, and ground reports from news agencies. Every update in this feed undergoes technical verification to ensure you receive only confirmed safety protocols and diplomatic developments.
Follow our live blog below for real-time updates on flight resumption schedules, terminal access rules, and the evolving security situation.