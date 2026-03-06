Dubai News Live Updates: Etihad to resume limited flights from today amid Iran war escalation

Light traffic moves along a main road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: Etihad Airways announced that it will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from Friday (March 6), operating between Abu Dhabi and select key destinations. The airline said that it is prioritising existing bookings and will accommodate guests on these flights as soon as possible. “Etihad will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6 March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations. Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible on these flights. Tickets are also available for sale on https://etihad.com. Guests and members of the public should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights,” the airline said in a post on X.

New Iranian attacks target hotel and residential buildings in Bahrain’s capital: Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said that the “Iranian aggression” targeted a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital Manama. The ministry confirmed that there were no fatalities, and Civil Defense teams quickly brought a fire in one of the buildings under control.

Story continues below this ad Explosions heard near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi: Repeated explosions were heard near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The airport has advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking and have received a direct notification from their airline to proceed. In a post on X, the airport said access would be restricted strictly to passengers holding confirmed bookings. UAE downs 6 missiles, 125 drones: The UAE Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that the country’s air defence systems detected seven ballistic missiles, intercepting and destroying six of them while one missile landed inside the United Arab Emirates on 5 March 2026. The ministry also reported that 131 drones were detected with 125 successfully intercepted and six falling within the country’s territory. According to the ministry, since the start of what it described as Iran’s aggression, a total of 196 ballistic missiles have been launched toward the UAE, of which 181 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea and two landed within the country. Authorities added that 1,072 Iranian drones have been detected so far, with 1,001 intercepted and 71 falling within UAE territory. The air defence systems also detected and destroyed eight cruise missiles. What’s the current situation? Here are the latest updates Aviation crisis: Etihad to resume limited number of commercial flights from March 6, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations. Dubai’s major tourist attractions closed: Dubai’s major tourist attractions, including Global Village, Ain Dubai and major parks and resorts extend closure until March 6 as a precautionary safety measure. Over 17,500 American citizens safely return to US: The US State Department released a statement saying that over 17,500 American citizens safely returned to the US from the Middle East since Feb 28. In a rapidly evolving conflict where misinformation can spread across social media, The Indian Express Global Desk relies on direct official sourcing, including the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Dubai Media Office, and ground reports from news agencies. Every update in this feed undergoes technical verification to ensure you receive only confirmed safety protocols and diplomatic developments. Follow our live blog below for real-time updates on flight resumption schedules, terminal access rules, and the evolving security situation. Live Updates Mar 6, 2026 09:23 AM IST Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: Etihad to resume limited flight schedule from 6 March Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: Etihad in a post on X said, “Etihad will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6 March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations. Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible on these flights. Tickets are also available for sale on http://etihad.com. Guests and members of the public should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights.” Etihad to resume limited flight schedule from 6 March



Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible on these… pic.twitter.com/A5WFv6nAqx — Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 6, 2026 09:19 AM IST Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: US suspends operations at embassy in Kuwait Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: The United States has suspended operations at its embassy in Kuwait, said the State Department. “While there have been no reported injuries to US personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State,” it said in a statement. Mar 6, 2026 09:16 AM IST Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: Kuwaiti Air Defenses say currently dealing with 'hostile missile and drone attacks' Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: Kuwait army in a post on X said, “Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently dealing with hostile missile and drone attacks that have breached the airspace of the State of Kuwait.” بيان رقم 15



الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية، تتعامل حالياً مع هجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية، اخترقت أجواء دولة الكويت.

#_ pic.twitter.com/5QoIYxfYtb — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) March 6, 2026 Mar 6, 2026 09:14 AM IST Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: US military strikes Iranian drone carrier Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain Attack News Live Updates: US Central Command (CENTCOM), in a post on X said, ” U.S. forces aren’t holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire.” U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026

