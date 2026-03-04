Dubai News Live Updates: Iranian drone strikes near US consulate in Dubai, fire contained

Fire near US Consulate extinguished (Photo/Dubai Media Office)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack LIVE News Updates: A drone attack near the US consulate in Dubai caused fire late Tuesday (Mar 3) as Iran stepped up its retaliatory attacks targeting American diplomatic missions in the Middle East. This followed attacks on the US Embassy in Kuwait and Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday. The fire has now been extinguished with no injuries reported, according to Dubai Media Office.

‘Do not touch debris,’ say UAE authorities: UAE authorities, in an alert, said, “Do not approach, touch, or photograph any debris or objects that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions, and allow the relevant authorities to assess the situation.” It said, “While some objects may appear harmless, interacting with them may pose safety risks.”

Story continues below this ad Indian airlines operating special flights for stranded passengers: Flight operations by Indian airlines to and from West Asian airports are slowly being resumed, primarily through special flights for stranded passengers. A staggered resumption of some scheduled flights is also underway, mainly to Oman and Saudi Arabia as their airspaces are largely open for civilian air traffic. Over 5,000 containers stranded at JNPT amid Middle-East tensions: Over 5,000 export containers, including nearly 1,000 refrigerated (reefer) units carrying perishable agricultural produce, are stranded at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). Responding to the situation, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said, “More than 5,000 containers are currently at the port, including nearly 1,000 reefer containers. All reefer containers are plugged in. To support customers and avoid unnecessary cargo movement or additional expenses, JNPA is providing stacking facilities and extended storage within the port premises.” As the security situation in the Middle East intensifies following escalations involving the US, Israel, and Iran, major travel hubs in the UAE are facing unprecedented disruptions. What are the current developments? Aviation crisis: Emirates has suspended all Dubai operations until 11:59 PM (UAE time) on March 4. Etihad Airways has halted all Abu Dhabi services through March 5. Both carriers warn passengers: Do not travel to the airport unless specifically contacted. US State Dept. emergency: Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a “Depart Now” order for Americans in 13 nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt, citing “serious safety risks”. Geopolitical stance: President Donald Trump has reaffirmed US objectives to neutralise Tehran’s nuclear capabilities following ignored warnings. In a rapidly evolving conflict, misinformation can spread quickly. The Indian Express Global Desk provides verified updates through direct sourcing and technical verification. Stay tuned to this live feed for verified safety protocols, flight resumption schedules, and diplomatic breakthroughs. Live Updates

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd