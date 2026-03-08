Dubai News Live Updates: Kuwait says air defences intercept hostile missiles and drones

An Emirates Airlines plane flies over skyscrapers in downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia Attack News Live Updates: Kuwaiti Army said that its air defences were confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army noted that if explosion sounds were heard, they were the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

Pakistani driver killed after missile debris falls on vehicle: Dubai authorities said that debris from an aerial attack fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, killing a Pakistani driver.

Story continues below this ad Drone attacks kill 4 in UAE: The incident takes the death toll to four in the United Arab Emirates, with individuals from Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities. UAE air defences intercept 15 ballistic missiles: The UAE announced that its air defence systems had detected 16 ballistic missiles, out of which, 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea. Air defence systems also detected 121 UAVs, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within UAE’s territory. “Since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, a total of 221 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 205 were destroyed, while 14 fell into the sea and two missiles landed within the territory of the UAE. A total of 1,305 Iranian UAVs have also been detected, of which 1,229 were intercepted, while 76 UAVs fell within the territory of the UAE. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed,” the ministry said in a post on X. As misinformation regarding “missile alerts” circulates on social media, The Indian Express Global Desk adheres to rigorous verification standards. Our reporting is grounded in direct updates from the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the Saudi and Bahraini Ministries of Defence. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates

