Dubai news Live Updates: At least 4 injured in Palm Jumeirah hotel in Dubai amid Iran’s retaliatory strikes

Dubai news lives updates: After US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, Tehran responded with retaliatory tactics by launching strikes against US allies in the Middle East region as UAE was struck with third wave of Iranian missiles. Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) were suspended on Saturday. Reports suggested that Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building, was evacuated amid the continuing strikes in UAE.

UAE Defence Ministry on Iran strikes: The air defence systems in UAE intercepted a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones launched towards the country on Saturday, country’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The ministry further added that debris of missiles and drones intercepted by the country’s air defence systems fell in on several areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, however, no injuries were reported, Gulf News stated.

Story continues below this ad Dubai airport operations: Amid the strikes in the region, two of the Dubai’s busiest aviation hubs, namely Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) suspended their operations until further notice. The Dubai Media Office, in a post on X, advised the passengers not to travel to the airport during this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. According to the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE, a temporary partial closure of the country’s airspace has been implemented as a “precautionary measure” in response to Iranian missile strikes. Live Updates Feb 28, 2026 10:24 PM IST Dubai news Lives Updates: All US, Israeli bases and assets in region are legitimate military targets, Iran tells UN Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has written a letter to the United Nations secretary-general and president of the UN Security Council, IRIB news agency reported. "Iran will continue to exercise its right to self-defence decisively and without delay until the aggression is completely and unconditionally stopped. The air strikes carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime are a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4, of the UN Charter and are a clear example of armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Araghchi wrote in a letter to the United Nations. Feb 28, 2026 10:20 PM IST Dubai news Lives Updates: Video shows fire at Dubai's Fairmont hotel in The Palm after reports of explosion Video circulating on social media showed Fairmont Hotel in Dubai’s The Palm reportedly engulfed in fire after loud explosions in the area. Footage circulating online shows a fire at the Fairmont Hotel in Dubai’s The Palm after reports of loud explosions.



The US and Israel launched a series of massive attacks on Iran on Saturday, to which Iran retaliated by striking several Gulf states that host US military bases pic.twitter.com/XCm7tW2Q2k — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 10:03 PM IST Dubai news Lives Updates: 'Closely monitoring developments,' says Dubai Media Office amid Iran's strikes Amid the ongoing strikes by the Iranian regime against UAE, the Dubai Media Office has said that they are "closely monitoring developments." The Dubai Media Office said, "We are closely monitoring developments, and our frontline heroes are taking all necessary measures to protect the public and ensure their safety. May our nation, and all who call it home, remain safe." Feb 28, 2026 09:58 PM IST Dubai news Lives Updates: Dubai authorities confirm Palm Jumeirah fire under control Dubai authorities on Saturday confirmed that Palm Jumeirah fire has been brought under control, following Iran's retaliatory strikes against UAE after US and Israel launched major attack on Tehran. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed as the area around Palm Jumeirah was secured by the authorities. Four people have been injured in the incident. Feb 28, 2026 09:52 PM IST Dubai news Lives Updates: Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports suspend operations The Dubai Media Office confirmed on Saturday that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Earlier, in a post on X, the Dubai's Media Office stated, "Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation." Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.



Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 09:46 PM IST Dubai news Lives Updates: At least 4 injured in Palm Jumeirah hotel in Dubai amid Iran's retaliatory strikes At least 4 people have been injured in Palm Jumeirah hotel in Dubai amid Iran's retaliatory strikes in the Middle East region, Dubai Media Office has confirmed. In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office stated, "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities." Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 28, 2026

