Dubai news Live Updates: At least 4 injured in Palm Jumeirah hotel in Dubai amid Iran’s retaliatory strikes

The flare of a projectile is seen over the skyline of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)
Dubai news lives updates: After US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, Tehran responded with retaliatory tactics by launching strikes against US allies in the Middle East region as UAE was struck with third wave of Iranian missiles. Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) were suspended on Saturday. Reports suggested that Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building, was evacuated amid the continuing strikes in UAE.
UAE Defence Ministry on Iran strikes: The air defence systems in UAE intercepted a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones launched towards the country on Saturday, country’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The ministry further added that debris of missiles and drones intercepted by the country’s air defence systems fell in on several areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, however, no injuries were reported, Gulf News stated.
Dubai airport operations: Amid the strikes in the region, two of the Dubai’s busiest aviation hubs, namely Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) suspended their operations until further notice. The Dubai Media Office, in a post on X, advised the passengers not to travel to the airport during this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. According to the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE, a temporary partial closure of the country’s airspace has been implemented as a “precautionary measure” in response to Iranian missile strikes.
