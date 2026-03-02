Dubai News Live Updates: UAE shuts embassy in Tehran, withdraws ambassador & diplomatic staff

Satellite images show thick black smoke over Jebel Ali Port after debris from an intercepted missile sparked a fire at one berth. (Photo/Reuters)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain Today News Live Updates: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned Iranian missile strikes on both the UAE and the “sisterly” Sultanate of Oman, calling the attacks a “dangerous escalation”. The UAE also announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of the ambassador and diplomatic staff. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “These hostile attacks against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, endangered innocent civilians in a serious and irresponsible escalation and constitute a flagrant violation of national sovereignty, as well as a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

PM Modi condemns attack on UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, amid the ongoing escalations in the region. He condoled the loss of life in the UAE and expressed solidarity. “Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” he said in a statement on X.

Dubai news Live Updates: Smoke over Dubai missile debris ignites major fire at Dubai port- WATCH Dubai news Live Updates: Mar 2, 2026 09:46 AM IST Dubai news Live Updates: PM Modi tells MBZ 'strongly condemn' attack on UAE Dubai news Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Sunday night and in what could be taken as New Delhi's first comments following the US-Israel massive air strikes on Iran, he said, India strongly condemned the attack on UAE and supported "de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability". "Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability," Modi said on X.



Thanked him for taking care of the Indian… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026 Mar 2, 2026 09:41 AM IST Dubai news Live Updates: Dubai police warn of fraudsters impersonating ‘crisis management’ officials to steal UAE pass and banking data Dubai news Live Updates: Dubai Police in a post on X said, “In light of the current circumstances, Dubai Police have detected attempts by fraudsters to exploit recent developments by impersonating employees purportedly affiliated with the “Dubai Crisis Management” department and falsely claiming links to Dubai Police. These attempts aim to unlawfully obtain sensitive information, including UAE Pass credentials and Emirates ID details. Dubai Police caution that disclosing such data may enable criminals to carry out SIM swap operations and gain unauthorised access to bank accounts through mobile banking applications. Dubai Police affirm that they do not request confidential information or verification codes via telephone calls or text messages under any circumstances. Members of the public are strongly urged not to share personal or banking information with any unverified party and to report any suspected fraudulent activity immediately through official channels by calling 901 or via the eCrime platform dedicated to cybercrime reports.” In light of the current circumstances, Dubai Police have detected attempts by fraudsters to exploit recent developments by impersonating employees purportedly affiliated with the “Dubai Crisis Management” department and falsely claiming links to Dubai Police.



These attempts aim… pic.twitter.com/sp69KijqO3 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) March 1, 2026 Mar 2, 2026 09:36 AM IST Dubai news Live Updates: Three killed, 58 injured as UAE intercepts 165 ballistic missiles, 541 Iranian drones Dubai news Live Updates: Iranian strikes in the past two days resulted in three fatalities in the UAE among Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi expats. The authorities reported 58 cases of minor injuries involving citizens and residents of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan, according to Khaleej Times. Mar 2, 2026 09:34 AM IST Dubai news Live Updates: Flight cancellations in Middle East amid Iran-Israel war, essential guide for Indian citizens stranded in Dubai, UAE Dubai news Live Updates: Hundreds of thousands of travellers remain stranded at various airports across the Middle East, including Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, due to the closure of air spaces in the region following war between Iran and Israel. Major airlines have also issued advisories urging passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airports. Read the full story here Mar 2, 2026 09:26 AM IST Dubai news Live Updates: UAE closes embassy in Tehran after Iranian missile strikes Dubai news Live Updates: The UAE announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of the ambassador and diplomatic staff. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “These hostile attacks against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, endangered innocent civilians in a serious and irresponsible escalation and constitute a flagrant violation of national sovereignty, as well as a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.” UAE Summons Iranian Ambassador and Delivers Note of Protest over Iran’s Terrorist Attackshttps://t.co/r62zcTFvsX pic.twitter.com/aAQc3FJzpM — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) March 2, 2026

