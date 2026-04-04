Aerial interception debris hits Dubai Oracle facility; safety concerns push churches to move prayers online

Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that debris from an aerial interception struck the exterior of a building housing Oracle in the emirate’s Internet City area following.

Oracle had recently been named among 18 American companies that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it would target in response to attacks on the country. Other large American companies on the IRGC’s hitlist include Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing.

Authorities confirm that they responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the façade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. No fire or injuries were reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 4, 2026

The Dubai police has advised citizens to not approach or photograph any fallen debris. “Leave them for authorities to handle. Report the location immediately by calling 999 or through the Dubai Police app,” the cops said.

Churches shift to virtual services

Meanwhile, several churches across Dubai have moved their services online after government instructions advised to take steps for public health and safety. All physical gatherings have been suspended from April 3.

Churches from different areas responded swiftly, moving services online and advising congregants to stay away from church premises until further notice.

At St Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha, officials confirmed the closure of the church to visitors from April 3. The Good Friday service scheduled for 6pm will instead be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel, enabling worshippers to join remotely.

A notice on the website of St Mary’s Catholic Church Dubai. A notice on the website of St Mary’s Catholic Church Dubai.

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali has also cancelled all masses with immediate effect. The Church has, however, said there won’t be any online streaming of services. In a notice, parishioners were urged not to visit the church “in the interest of safety and community well-being”.

The notice on the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali. The notice on the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali.

The Dubai Trinity Church and the Dubai Mar Thoma Parish have also suspended in-person services and moved prayers online.

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Notice on the Redeemer Church of Dubai website says Good Friday services will be held online. Notice on the Redeemer Church of Dubai website says Good Friday services will be held online.

Church authorities added that details regarding timings and access for virtual services would be shared soon, while also encouraging the community to pray for safety, peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral in Oud Metha has moved all services, including Good Friday observances, to online platforms. Worshippers have been advised to participate virtually, with service timings remaining unchanged.

A notice on the St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral in Oud Metha. A notice on the St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral in Oud Metha.

Find the latest updates on the impact of the West Asia war in Dubai and UAE here.