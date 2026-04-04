Aerial interception debris hits Dubai Oracle facility; safety concerns push churches to move prayers online

Dubai reported missile interception debris striking a building in Internet City housing Oracle, as churches across the emirate suspended in-person services and shifted to virtual platforms following safety advisories.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 09:44 AM IST
Dubai missile attackDubai attack: Fire and plumes of smoke rises after a drone struck a fuel tank forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport, in United Arab Emirates (File photo: AP)
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Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that debris from an aerial interception struck the exterior of a building housing Oracle in the emirate’s Internet City area following.

Oracle had recently been named among 18 American companies that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it would target in response to attacks on the country. Other large American companies on the IRGC’s hitlist include Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing.

The Dubai police has advised citizens to not approach or photograph any fallen debris. “Leave them for authorities to handle. Report the location immediately by calling 999 or through the Dubai Police app,” the cops said.

Churches shift to virtual services

Meanwhile, several churches across Dubai have moved their services online after government instructions advised to take steps for public health and safety. All physical gatherings have been suspended from April 3.

Churches from different areas responded swiftly, moving services online and advising congregants to stay away from church premises until further notice.

At St Mary’s Catholic Church in Oud Metha, officials confirmed the closure of the church to visitors from April 3. The Good Friday service scheduled for 6pm will instead be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel, enabling worshippers to join remotely.

Dubai A notice on the website of St Mary’s Catholic Church Dubai.

St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali has also cancelled all masses with immediate effect. The Church has, however, said  there won’t be any online streaming of services. In a notice, parishioners were urged not to visit the church “in the interest of safety and community well-being”.

Dubai church The notice on the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jebel Ali.

The Dubai Trinity Church and the Dubai Mar Thoma Parish have also suspended in-person services and moved prayers online.

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Redeemer Church of Dubai Notice on the Redeemer Church of Dubai website says Good Friday services will be held online.

Church authorities added that details regarding timings and access for virtual services would be shared soon, while also encouraging the community to pray for safety, peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral in Oud Metha has moved all services, including Good Friday observances, to online platforms. Worshippers have been advised to participate virtually, with service timings remaining unchanged.

St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral in Oud Metha A notice on the St Thomas Orthodox Cathedral in Oud Metha.

Find the latest updates on the impact of the West Asia war in Dubai and UAE here.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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