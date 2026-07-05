Dubai Metro expansion: Road closures announced near Burj Khalifa until 2026-end

Dubai announces road closures near Burj Khalifa: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has announced the temporary closure of roads near the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station until the end of 2026 to facilitate station expansion works. The authority said an integrated traffic management plan has been put in place to ensure easy access for public transport users and the safety of all road users.
“RTA informs you of the temporary closure of the bus and taxi service road at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station until the end of 2026 to facilitate the expansion works. A comprehensive traffic management plan has been implemented to ensure convenient access for public transport users and the safety of all road users,” the RTA said in a statement.
Expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station
The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station is being expanded to meet rising passenger demand, especially during New Year’s Eve celebrations, public holidays and major national events. According to the RTA, the project will expand the station’s area from 6,700 square metres to 8,500 square metres, increasing its hourly passenger handling capacity from 7,250 to 12,320. Once completed, the station will be able to serve up to 2,20,000 passengers a day.
Due to its strategic location near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station is one of the busiest hubs on the Dubai Metro network. Since its opening in 2010, the station has recorded significant growth in passenger traffic every year.
According to the RTA, annual passenger numbers increased from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.254 million in 2016, reaching 7.885 million in 2019. Ridership rose further to 8.827 million in 2022, crossed 10.202 million in 2023, and exceeded 10.577 million in 2024.
The architectural design of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station has been inspired by the shape of a seashell. The station expansion project includes wider entrances and pedestrian bridges for easier access, larger concourse and platform areas, more escalators and elevators, and separate entry and exit gates to improve passenger movement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More