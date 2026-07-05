Dubai Metro expansion: Road closures announced near Burj Khalifa until 2026-end

Road closures have been announced near Burj Khalifa as part of the Dubai Metro expansion project. (Image: RTA Dubai/X/Enhanced with AI)

Dubai announces road closures near Burj Khalifa: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has announced the temporary closure of roads near the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station until the end of 2026 to facilitate station expansion works. The authority said an integrated traffic management plan has been put in place to ensure easy access for public transport users and the safety of all road users.

“RTA informs you of the temporary closure of the bus and taxi service road at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station until the end of 2026 to facilitate the expansion works. A comprehensive traffic management plan has been implemented to ensure convenient access for public transport users and the safety of all road users,” the RTA said in a statement.