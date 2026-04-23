Dubai Metro Gold Line: How the city’s first fully underground line will transform connectivity

Dubai Metro Gold Line, the city's first fully underground metro route, is set to enhance connectivity across key areas with a 42 km network aimed at easing travel and congestion. (Image generated using AI)

Dubai Metro Gold Line Opening Date: With the approval of the Dubai Metro Gold Line project, worth Rs 86,816 crore (AED 34 billion), urban mobility in Dubai is set for a major transformation. The project will be the city’s first fully underground metro corridor. It is also set to become the emirate’s largest sustainable transport project. The project is scheduled for completion by September 9, 2032.

How Dubai Metro’s Gold Line will transform connectivity

Multimodal transportation

Spanning 42-km-long, the Dubai Metro Gold Line project will have a depth of 40 m underground. According to an official release, the project is expected to be delivered around 30 per cent faster than the Dubai Metro Blue Line. The project will connect to both: Dubai Metro Red Line and Dubai Metro Green Line.