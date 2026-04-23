Dubai Metro Gold Line: How the city’s first fully underground line will transform connectivity

Dubai Metro Gold Line, the city's first fully underground metro route, is set to enhance connectivity across key areas with a 42 km network aimed at easing travel and congestion. (Image generated using AI)
Dubai Metro Gold Line Opening Date: With the approval of the Dubai Metro Gold Line project, worth Rs 86,816 crore (AED 34 billion), urban mobility in Dubai is set for a major transformation. The project will be the city’s first fully underground metro corridor. It is also set to become the emirate’s largest sustainable transport project. The project is scheduled for completion by September 9, 2032.
How Dubai Metro’s Gold Line will transform connectivity
Multimodal transportation
Spanning 42-km-long, the Dubai Metro Gold Line project will have a depth of 40 m underground. According to an official release, the project is expected to be delivered around 30 per cent faster than the Dubai Metro Blue Line. The project will connect to both: Dubai Metro Red Line and Dubai Metro Green Line.
On Dubai Metro Red Line, Gold Line will connect at two locations: Business Bay and Jumeirah Golf. On Dubai Metro Green Line, the Gold Line will link at Al Ghubaiba. It will also integrate with Etihad Rail (at Meydan and Jumeirah Golf Estates), further enhancing seamless connectivity across the city.
Seamless integration
The Dubai Metro Gold Line will introduce looped routes, enhancing seamless mobility for both short and long-distance travel across key areas. The project will connect Dubai’s historic centre with its future districts. It will pass through Mina Rashid, City Walk, Business Bay, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Nad Al Sheba, Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Meydan, Al Barsha South and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).
To decongest Dubai’s traffic
According to an official release, the Dubai Metro records a daily average of around one million users, accounting for 40 per cent of all public transport usage across the emirate. Thus, the new metro line is expected to further increase the metro ridership and ease congestion on Dubai roads. It will also help save time and fuel, while reducing road accident fatalities and carbon emissions.
“Gold Line will significantly ease congestion across major roads, by bringing about a reduction of over 40 million journeys annually, which will improve traffic flow, enhance quality of life and advance environmental sustainability,” the release said.
To serve over 1.5 million people by 2040
Dubai Metro Gold Line project is projected to benefit over 1.5 million people by 2040. According to the release, daily passenger numbers expected to reach 465,000 people beyond 2040. It will also serve over 55 development projects (under construction) in the city.
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Gold Line: Dubai Metro network set to expand by 35%
With the completion of the Dubai Metro Gold Line, Dubai’s metro network is set to expand by 35 per cent. With the addition of the Gold Line, the total network length will increase to 162 km. Currently, the Dubai Metro spans 120 km, including the Dubai Metro Red Line (52 km), the Dubai Metro Green Line (23 km), Route 2020 (15 km) and the Dubai Metro Blue Line (30 km, currently under construction).
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More