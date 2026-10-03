Dubai Loop Tunnel Project: Why UAE city is building underground road network

Dubai Loop project: The Dubai Loop Tunnel project is set to improve urban transport in the Middle East by providing first-and-last-mile connectivity through an advanced underground transport system. Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister reviewed the Dubai Loop project with Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company.
Earlier this year, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a strategic partnership agreement with US-based The Boring Company, owned by Elon Musk. Under the agreement, both sides will finalise the project design and begin mobilisation work.
According to The Boring Company, the ‘Loop’ is an express public transportation system that resembles an underground highway more than a subway system. The project aims to provide flexible urban mobility, connect key destinations and important areas, and support Dubai’s focus on innovative and sustainable transport solutions.
The RTA said several studies have highlighted the Dubai Loop project’s potential in terms of capacity and operating costs. The pilot phase is expected to carry nearly 13,000 passengers a day, while the full route is projected to handle around 30,000 passengers daily.
Dubai Loop project latest update
According to the latest update, preliminary work and project delivery have continued to progress since the agreement was signed in February. Several technical and engineering activities are currently moving forward at the same time. These include the assembly of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) and the casting of concrete segments that will be used to line the tunnels.
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Construction of Dubai Loop project
According to RTA, the implementation of the first phase of Dubai Loop project will commence with the construction of a 6.4km pilot route, comprising four stations and linking the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall. This phase will pave the way for the full alignment, which will stretch up to 22.2 km with 19 stations, connecting Dubai World Trade Centre and the financial district with Business Bay.
As per The Boring Company, the project involves the construction of tunnels with a diameter of 12 feet (3.6m), dedicated to vehicle transport. The tunnels will be developed using advanced tunnelling technologies that enable faster delivery, lower construction costs, and reduced impact on existing roads and utilities compared with conventional transport systems, it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More