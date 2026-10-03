Dubai Loop Tunnel Project: Why UAE city is building underground road network

Dubai Loop Tunnel Project will create an underground road network designed to transform urban mobility (Image generated using AI)

Dubai Loop project: The Dubai Loop Tunnel project is set to improve urban transport in the Middle East by providing first-and-last-mile connectivity through an advanced underground transport system. Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister reviewed the Dubai Loop project with Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company.

The meeting focused on discussions about the latest progress of the tunnel project, estimated to cost around AED 2 billion (approximately Rs 5,000 crore), in the emirate.

Earlier this year, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a strategic partnership agreement with US-based The Boring Company, owned by Elon Musk. Under the agreement, both sides will finalise the project design and begin mobilisation work.