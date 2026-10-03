Dubai Loop Tunnel Project: Why UAE city is building underground road network

Dubai is developing the Dubai Loop, an underground passenger transport network using electric vehicles. Here's why the UAE city is building the project and how it will improve urban mobility.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Oct 3, 2026 08:36 PM IST
Dubai Loop Tunnel Project will create an underground road network designed to transform urban mobility (Image generated using AI)Dubai Loop Tunnel Project will create an underground road network designed to transform urban mobility (Image generated using AI)
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Dubai Loop project: The Dubai Loop Tunnel project is set to improve urban transport in the Middle East by providing first-and-last-mile connectivity through an advanced underground transport system. Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister reviewed the Dubai Loop project with Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company.

The meeting focused on discussions about the latest progress of the tunnel project, estimated to cost around AED 2 billion (approximately Rs 5,000 crore), in the emirate.

Earlier this year, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a strategic partnership agreement with US-based The Boring Company, owned by Elon Musk. Under the agreement, both sides will finalise the project design and begin mobilisation work.

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Express InfoGenIE · Dubai

Why is Dubai building the Dubai Loop?

Six reasons behind the underground electric-vehicle tunnel project, in motion.

1

To improve movement in high-density areas

6.4 km 4 STATIONS

DIFCDubai Mall

Phase 1 links the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall underground.

2

To move some trips underground

BUSY ROADDEDICATED TUNNEL

Electric passenger vehicles run in dedicated underground tunnels instead of adding to busy roads.

3

Faster links between key destinations

~22 km 19 STATIONS

Trade CentreBusiness BayPILOT

The full network would link the Trade Centre and financial districts with Business Bay.

4

First- and last-mile connections

Home or officeDubai LoopMetro & transit

Not a replacement for the Metro: it is meant to plug into the wider mobility system.

5

Less disruption on the surface

✓ Roads stay open

The RTA highlights minimal impact on existing roads and utility services.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES
6

Electric vehicles, thousands of trips

A DAY · PILOT PHASE
A DAY · FULL ROUTE

Diagrams are schematic and not to scale; station positions are illustrative.

The six reasons at a glance

1To improve movement in high-density areas

The first phase will connect DIFC and Dubai Mall through a 6.4-km underground route with four stations.

2To move some trips underground

Dedicated tunnels for electric passenger vehicles; the RTA says they can be built with less impact on roads and utilities than conventional systems.

3Faster connections between key destinations

The full network is planned at about 22 km with 19 stations, linking the Trade Centre and financial districts with Business Bay.

4First- and last-mile connectivity

It is not positioned as a replacement for the Metro, but as a link into the wider mobility system.

5Less disruption on the surface

Underground construction limits the need for major road closures and surface works.

6Electric vehicles

About 13,000 passengers a day in the pilot phase; capacity of about 30,000 a day on the full route.

Sources: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai; WAM; Zawya

Express InfoGenIE

What is Dubai Loop Tunnel project?

The Dubai Loop project is an underground passenger transport network that will use electric vehicles to connect different parts of the emirate. It will use advanced technologies to improve transport efficiency and traffic flow in densely populated urban areas.

Also Read | Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train starts: Ticket booking, fares and routes

According to The Boring Company, the ‘Loop’ is an express public transportation system that resembles an underground highway more than a subway system. The project aims to provide flexible urban mobility, connect key destinations and important areas, and support Dubai’s focus on innovative and sustainable transport solutions.

The RTA said several studies have highlighted the Dubai Loop project’s potential in terms of capacity and operating costs. The pilot phase is expected to carry nearly 13,000 passengers a day, while the full route is projected to handle around 30,000 passengers daily.

Dubai Loop project latest update

According to the latest update, preliminary work and project delivery have continued to progress since the agreement was signed in February. Several technical and engineering activities are currently moving forward at the same time. These include the assembly of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) and the casting of concrete segments that will be used to line the tunnels.

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Construction of Dubai Loop project

According to RTA, the implementation of the first phase of Dubai Loop project will commence with the construction of a 6.4km pilot route, comprising four stations and linking the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall. This phase will pave the way for the full alignment, which will stretch up to 22.2 km with 19 stations, connecting Dubai World Trade Centre and the financial district with Business Bay.

As per The Boring Company, the project involves the construction of tunnels with a diameter of 12 feet (3.6m), dedicated to vehicle transport. The tunnels will be developed using advanced tunnelling technologies that enable faster delivery, lower construction costs, and reduced impact on existing roads and utilities compared with conventional transport systems, it said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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