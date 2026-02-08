Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build ₹5,000 crore ‘underground highway’ in Dubai: 22km tunnel to slash travel times

Dubai Loop underground transportation project: On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the Dubai Loop project.

Written by: Anish Mondal
5 min readUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 04:39 PM IST
Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dubai Loop project: The Dubai Loop project is set to transform the mobility ecosystem and strengthen public transport in the Middle-East by offering advanced first-and-last-mile connectivity solutions. On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the Dubai Loop project.

Also Read | Etihad Rail plans to launch passenger train service in UAE soon: All about stations and onboard facilities

What is Dubai Loop project?

The Dubai Loop project is a network of innovative underground tunnels for passenger transport across the emirate. The project will have advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and traffic flow in high-density urban areas.

This infrastructure project is expected to be implemented rapidly and in a cost-efficient manner, with minimal impact on existing roads and utility services.

Also Read | IN PHOTOS | Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes: Etihad Rail to launch high-speed passenger train next year

Dubai Loop project: Cost, completion timeline

According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the project is estimated to cost around AED 2 billion (approximately Rs 5,000 crore) and is expected to be completed in about three years.

“The cost of implementing the first phase of the route is estimated at approximately AED 565 million, with an anticipated delivery period of around one year following the completion of design works and required preparations. The total cost of the full route is estimated at approximately AED 2 billion, with an expected implementation period of around three years,” the RTA said in a statement.

Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice) Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)

Dubai Loop project-Elon Musk, Dubai Loop tunnel project

On the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with US-based The Boring Company, owned by Elon Musk. As per the agreement, the duo will finalise the design while beginning mobilisation activities.

Also Read | Bullet train: 7 new high-speed rail corridors to attract Rs 16 lakh cr investment; here’s how it could transform train travel in India

Here’s how Dubai Loop project would transform mobility ecosystem in middle east

The RTA said that several studies have demonstrated the Dubai Loop project’s efficiency in capacity and operating costs. The pilot phase is expected to serve nearly 13,000 passengers daily, while the complete route is projected to have a capacity of around 30,000 passengers per day.

Story continues below this ad

The first phase of the project will begin with the construction of a 6.4-km pilot route comprising four stations, linking the Dubai International Financial Centre with Dubai Mall. This phase will pave the way for the full alignment, which will stretch up to 22.2 km with 19 stations, connecting Dubai World Trade Centre and the financial district with Business Bay.

Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice) Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)

In a statement, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The project represents a qualitative addition to Dubai’s transport ecosystem, as it enhances integration between different mobility modes and provides flexible and efficient first- and last-mile solutions.

The agreement supports efforts to further cement Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities in the deployment of future mobility solutions and the adoption of advanced technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and facilitating the movement of residents and visitors across the Emirate, while keeping pace with its rapid urban and economic growth.”

Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice) Dubai Loop project (Graphical image/@DXBMediaOffice)

As per RTA, the Dubai Loop project involves the construction of tunnels with a diameter of 3.6 metres, dedicated to vehicle transport. These tunnels will be developed using advanced tunnelling technologies that enable faster delivery, lower construction costs, and reduced impact on existing roads and utilities compared with conventional transport systems.

Story continues below this ad

According to The Boring Company, the ‘Loop’ is an express public transportation system that resembles an underground highway more than a subway system.

“If a subway line had 100 stops, a train would typically stop at each station, so the trip between Stop 1 and Stop 100 would be long. In contrast, Loop passengers travel directly to their destination, anywhere between Stop 1 to Stop 100, without stopping at the intermediate stations. Also, the express system allows Loop vehicles to travel faster than conventional subway cars (up to 150 mph vs. up to 65 mph),” it said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Celebs at RSS event.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Aishwarya Mohanraj on weight loss, PCOD and medication
‘It’s ₹40,000 per shot': Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for
Oppo Pad 5 review
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
‘It’s ₹40,000 per shot': Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for
Aishwarya Mohanraj on weight loss, PCOD and medication
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement