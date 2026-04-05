Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Trump’s deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz is Tuesday evening, says report

Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain urged the UN Security Council to take action on the Strait of Hormuz. H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the issue was no longer regional but was a direct threat to global stability, food and energy security, and international law. "The UAE 🇦🇪 joins Bahrain in urging Security Council action on the Strait of Hormuz. As H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes, this is no longer a regional issue—it is a direct threat to global stability, food and energy security, and international law. Each day without action brings the world closer to a broader crisis, with Global South countries facing the gravest consequences. We thank Bahrain for its leadership on the Security Council and for its diplomatic efforts in bringing this resolution forward," the UAE Mission to the UN said in a post on X.
The UAE 🇦🇪 joins Bahrain in urging Security Council action on the Strait of Hormuz. As H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes, this is no longer a regional issue—it is a direct threat to global stability, food and energy security, and… https://t.co/Ytf5YOZ6fI— UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) April 6, 2026