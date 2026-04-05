Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Trump’s deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz is Tuesday evening, says report

Two electric power and water distillation plants targeted in Kuwait.

Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz ⁠or ​face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening.

Several civilian and oil installations in Gulf countries, housing US bases, have come under attack.

Story continues below this ad Abu Dhabi, UAE: Multiple fires broke out at the Borouge petrochemicals plant after debris from intercepted projectiles fell.

Multiple fires broke out at the Borouge petrochemicals plant after debris from intercepted projectiles fell. Bahrain: A tank fire at a storage facility was reported but later extinguished.

A tank fire at a storage facility was reported but later extinguished. Kuwait: The Shuwaikh oil sector complex caught fire after being targeted by drones. Two power and water plants were also hit, causing the units to shut down. An office complex for government ministries was also damaged, CNN reported, quoting state media. Flight status: In view of the war in West Asia, Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait until April 12, the airline wrote on X. However, the carrier has continued to operate flights to and from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode, it said. Meanwhile, Dubai authorities on Saturday confirmed there were no injuries after ​debris fell on the ​facade of ​an Oracle ⁠building in the emirate’s ‌Internet City following an aerial interception. It also said that it dealt with a minor incident caused by falling debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. Hormuz draft resolution: The voting for a draft resolution, put forward by Bahrain at the UN Security Council would permit countries to use “all necessary defensive measures”while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, was postponed to next week. The resolution, if approved, would ensure a safe passage through the critical shipping chokepoint. The vote was initially set for Friday, then rescheduled for Saturday. However now, several diplomats said the vote was postponed until next week and no new date has been set, according to Reuters. Live Updates Apr 6, 2026 09:24 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: UAE joins Bahrain, urges UNSC action on Strait of Hormuz Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain urged the UN Security Council to take action on the Strait of Hormuz. H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the issue was no longer regional but was a direct threat to global stability, food and energy security, and international law. "The UAE 🇦🇪 joins Bahrain in urging Security Council action on the Strait of Hormuz. As H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes, this is no longer a regional issue—it is a direct threat to global stability, food and energy security, and international law. Each day without action brings the world closer to a broader crisis, with Global South countries facing the gravest consequences. We thank Bahrain for its leadership on the Security Council and for its diplomatic efforts in bringing this resolution forward," the UAE Mission to the UN said in a post on X. The UAE 🇦🇪 joins Bahrain in urging Security Council action on the Strait of Hormuz. As H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasizes, this is no longer a regional issue—it is a direct threat to global stability, food and energy security, and… https://t.co/Ytf5YOZ6fI — UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) April 6, 2026 Apr 6, 2026 09:06 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: NCEMA issues missile threat alert, urges public to stay indoors Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NECMA) UAE issued an alert stating that the air defence systems were responding to a missile threat and urged people to remain in a safe location. "Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates," NCEMA said in a post on X. Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates. pic.twitter.com/L3CYySjoAp — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 6, 2026 Apr 6, 2026 08:52 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: 'Confronting hostile missile and drone attacks,' says Kuwait army Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: The Kuwait army said that it was "confronting hostile missile and drone attacks," targeting the Gulf nation. "The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities," the military said in a post on X. Apr 6, 2026 08:32 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Tehran gas outages reported after university strike amid Iran conflict Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Gas outages hit parts of Tehran after a reported strike on a university, said Iran state media. The attack "hit the Sharif University gas station and we are facing a temporary gas outage in the Sharif neighborhood," IRIB quoted the head of Tehran's District 9 neighbourhood as saying. Apr 6, 2026 07:29 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwait Army says it is working to shoot down missiles and drones Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwait army said that the air defences were confronting "hostile missile and drone attacks," fired towards the Gulf nation. "The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities," the army said in a post on X. تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.



تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.



يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/4HM5T5lDVM — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 6, 2026 Apr 6, 2026 06:51 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Explosions seen in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah after drone attacks Footage shows fire and smoke in the skies over the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s Kurdish region following a drone strike. لحظة سقوط طائرة مسيرة (درون) أخرى في السليمانية. pic.twitter.com/QW7zR9KH7M — Hawraz Gulpi (@Hawrazgulpi) April 5, 2026 Apr 6, 2026 04:18 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwaiti army says air defence systems intercepting missile and drone threats The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army has said that air defence systems were intercepting hostile and missile drone attacks. In a statement, the army said the sound of any explosions heard is the result of interceptions. statement, the army said the sound of any explosions heard is the result of interception s Apr 5, 2026 10:16 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Trump's deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz is Tuesday evening, says report US President Donald Trump said his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz ⁠or ​face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening, according ​to ​an interview he ⁠gave to the Wall Street Journal ‌published on Sunday. "If they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have ⁠any power ⁠plants and they won't ⁠have any ‌bridges ​standing,” Trump told ‌the WSJ. (Reuters) Apr 5, 2026 08:42 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: OPEC+ agrees to boost oil output when Strait of Hormuz reopens OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise its oil output quotas by 206,000 barrels per day for May, a modest rise that will largely exist on paper as its key members are unable to raise production due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most important oil route - ⁠since the ​end of February and cut exports from OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq, the only countries in the group which were able to significantly raise production even before the conflict began. (Reuters) Apr 5, 2026 08:06 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Trump says deal with Iran possible by Monday US President Donald Trump ⁠said ​a deal ​with ​Iran is ⁠possible by ‌Monday, and that ⁠Iran ⁠was negotiating, ⁠Fox ‌News ​reported ‌on Sunday, following ​an ​interview with ​the ​president. (Reuters) Apr 5, 2026 06:49 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: OPEC+ panel concerned about strikes on energy assets in West Asia, report says An OPEC+ panel meeting on Sunday expressed concern about strikes on energy facilities and assets in the war in West Asia, saying they were expensive and time-consuming to ​repair and ⁠had an impact on supply, a draft statement ‌seen by Reuters showed. Apr 5, 2026 05:47 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Oman and Iran meet to discuss allowing ships transit Strait of Hormuz Delegations from Oman and Iran met to discuss “possible options” for allowing ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani foreign ministry said on Sunday. More than 180 ships have transited the Strait since the war broke out. Nearly 70% of these ships are owned by Iran and its allies, and countries such as China, India, Pakistan, and Turkey, CNN reported, quoting Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency. Apr 5, 2026 05:26 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Oil sector complex in Kuwait catches fire The Shuwaikh oil sector complex, owned by Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, caught fire after being targeted by drones, CNN reported, quoting local media. Apr 5, 2026 05:02 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Multiple fires broke out at petrochemicals plant in UAE Multiple fires broke out at the Borouge petrochemicals plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after debris from air defense interceptions fell. Apr 5, 2026 04:08 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Bahrain’s Defense Ministry reports 13 drones attacks in last 24 hours Bahrain’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that 13 drones had attacked the country in the past 24 hours, the Associated Press reported. Apr 5, 2026 01:45 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Iranian drones target Bahrain’s Gulf petrochemical industries; fire under control Bahrain's Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company said a fire at its operating units ⁠after ​an Iranian drone attack was brought under ​control, the ​Bahraini state ⁠news agency reported on Sunday. No ‌injuries were reported, with teams currently conducting an assessment of ⁠damage ⁠from the incident, the ⁠news ‌agency ​said. GPIC is ‌a joint venture producing ‌petrochemicals and fertiliser, ​and ​it ​is owned by ​Bahrain's government, SABIC Agri-Nutrients ⁠Co, and Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries ‌Co Apr 5, 2026 01:07 PM IST Operations at petrochemicals company Borouge’s factory in Abu Dhabi suspended Operations at petrochemicals company Borouge’s factory in Abu Dhabi have been suspended because of fires that started by falling debris after successful interceptions by air defense systems, but production at the plant has halted. The plant is in Ruwais, near the UAE’s western border with Saudi Arabia. It is a joint venture of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Borealis of Australia. Authorities in the UAE capital said on Sunday no injuries had been reported, according to Reuters. -The Guardian Apr 5, 2026 12:16 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Saudi Arabia intercepts cruise missile The Saudi Defence Ministry says the projectile was intercepted and destroyed in recent hours. It did not provide further details. Apr 5, 2026 10:32 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates | ‘We got him’: Trump confirms rescue of missing US officer from Iran US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed the rescue of the weapons officer who went missing after his F-15E jet was shot down over Iran. “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!” he wrote on Truth Social. Apr 5, 2026 09:29 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Ex-Omani official calls for sanctions on US products The former Vice President of Oman’s Shura Council, Ishaq bin Salim al-Siabi, has accused the US of “betrayal” in negotiations “aimed at resolving disputes and achieving last peace for all”. In a statement posted on X, Al Siabi also accused the US government of “overt, hateful, and unjust aggression” aimed at “innocent people whose only crime is their love for a dignified, honorable, and peaceful life!” He added, “Now there are many compelling reasons to sanction all American products!!!” Apr 5, 2026 08:45 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Fire erupts in Kuwait's Shuwaikh oil sector complex after drone attack, state news agency reports In a separate incident, a fire erupted in the Shuwaikh oil sector complex following a drone attack, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), state media reported early Sunday. No injuries were reported. Apr 5, 2026 08:44 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Electric power and water distillation plants targeted in Kuwait Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said that two power generation and water desalination stations were targeted in the country, resulting in significant material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generation units, state media reported. No injuries were reported.

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