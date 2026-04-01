Dubai News Iran War Highlights: Several bridges in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan are potential targets for Iran, say reports

People stand near a damaged van beside scattered debris following an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon. (Source: AP Photo)

Dubai News Iran War Highlights: Iran’s Fars News Agency has reportedly identified several key bridges across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan as potential targets in future military operations, signalling a possible expansion of target lists beyond traditional military and energy sites.

Meanwhile, authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to an incident near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) after an Iranian missile was intercepted and destroyed in the region. The incident resulted in minor damage and no injuries. “Authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), following the successful interception of a missile by air defence systems, which resulted in minor damage and no injuries. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X.

Story continues below this ad Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys drones: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence intercepted and destroyed drones and ballistic missile during the past hour, said spokesperson Turki Al-Malki. One ballistic missile was heading toward the eastern region. “The official spokesperson for Ministry_of_Defense: Interception and destruction of two drones during the past hours,” said the post on the ministry’s official X handle. UAE bars Iranians from entry, transit: The United Arab Emirates has suspended entry and transit for Iranian nationals as conflict escalates, with major airlines confirming restrictions. The flight carriers Emirates, Etihad, and lower-cost airline FlyDubai announced on their websites. Iran-US-Israel War LIVE News Updates UAE air defences engaged 5 Ballistic missiles and 35 UAV’s: The UAE air defences engaged 5 Ballistic missiles and 35 UAV’s launched from Iran on Wednesday (Apr 1). Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 438 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 2,012 UAVs. Attacks kill 11: The Iranian attacks in the UAE have so far killed two members of the armed forces, as well as 9 individuals of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities. A total of 190 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia. Live Updates Apr 3, 2026 08:56 AM IST We have moved our live coverage here: https://indianexpress.com/article/world/dubai-uae-news-iran-us-israel-trump-hormuz-strait-bahrain-live-updates-10616515/ Apr 3, 2026 08:49 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Bahrain condemns Iranian strike on infrastructure site said to host Amazon cloud facility Bahrain has denounced an Iranian strike earlier this week on an infrastructure site which, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was aimed at an Amazon data center. A Bahraini official stated that the attack struck the headquarters of the telecom company Batelco in Hamala, describing it as a “serious and intentional act of aggression against Bahrain’s sovereign territory and its civilian economic assets.” Apr 2, 2026 05:29 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: UAE intercepts 19 ballistic missiles, 26 drones in latest attack Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: The UAE Defence Ministry said its air defences intercepted 19 ballistic missiles and 26 drones on Thursday. Since the conflict began, it has dealt with over 2,000 drones, along with 19 cruise missiles and 457 ballistic missiles. Apr 2, 2026 04:19 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Iran escalates strikes, Hormuz disruption jolts global energy as Trump claims war nearing end Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Iran launched fresh missile attacks on Israel and Gulf countries, signalling sustained military capacity despite US president Donald Trump asserting that the threat is nearly neutralised and the war could end soon. Explosions and air defense responses were reported in places like Dubai and Bahrain, while Israel also intercepted incoming missiles. Tehran emphasised it retains hidden weapons stockpiles and production capabilities. The conflict has caused significant casualties across Iran, Israel, Gulf states, and Lebanon, with widespread displacement. A major global concern is Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route handling about 20% of global supply. Attacks on commercial shipping have nearly halted traffic, driving oil prices sharply higher. Around 35 countries, led by Keir Starmer, are discussing diplomatic steps to reopen the strait, though no nation is willing to intervene militarily during the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, rising energy prices are impacting global markets, fuel costs, and supply chains. (AP) Apr 2, 2026 02:34 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: China calls for ceasefire in Middle East Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: China called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, after US President Donald Trump threatened strikes on Iran in the coming weeks. "Military means cannot fundamentally solve the problem, and the escalation of conflicts is not in the interests of either side," Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference, according to the Gulf News. She urged "the parties concerned to immediately cease military operations". Apr 2, 2026 02:05 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Dubai Customs extend transit period for goods Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Dubai Customs extended existing transit period for goods to 90 days under 'exceptional supply chain conditions.' Apr 2, 2026 01:31 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Middle East flight disruptions continue; Air India, Etihad Airways ramp up operations Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Flight operations continue to remain disrupted in the Middle East amid the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran. Key routes are severely impacted as the war enters its 34th day today. Airlines like IndiGo and Emirates have resumed partial operations in the regional airspace in West Asia. IndiGo informed on Thursday, in a post by X, that the airline would continue operating select flights in the Middle East. However, the carrier urged passengers to check flight status as the situation remains tense. Read full article Apr 2, 2026 01:10 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwait Airways set to resume flights to India via Dammam Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwait Airways is set to resume flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kochi from April 5, via Dammam Airport, the airline's Acting CEO Abdul Wahab Al Shatti told KUNA. Apr 2, 2026 12:27 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Iranian military vows to carry out 'crushing' attacks against US, Israel Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Iran, o Thursday (Apr 2), vowed to carry out “crushing” attacks against Israel and the United States after President Donald issued a threat to bomb the country with into the “Stone Ages”. “With trust in Almighty God, this war will continue until your humiliation, disgrace, permanent and certain regret, and surrender,” said the military’s operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya in a statement carried by state TV. “Await our more crushing, broader and more destructive actions.” Apr 2, 2026 11:50 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Dubai Police warn of strict penalties for spreading rumours or fake news Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Dubai Police warned against spreading rumours or misleading information, with authorities warning of jail terms and fines starting from Dh200,000 for violations. "It is prohibited to publish or circulate rumors or misleading news, or any content that contradicts what has been officially announced, or that may cause panic or harm to security, public order, or public health. Legal penalties shall be imposed for this, which may amount to imprisonment and a fine of not less than 200,000 dirhams," the police said in a post on X. يُحظر نشر أو تداول الشائعات أو الأخبار المضللة، أو أي محتوى يخالف ما تم الإعلان عنه رسمياً، أو من شأنه إثارة الرعب أو الإضرار بالأمن أو النظام العام أو الصحة العامة.

وتترتب على ذلك عقوبات قانونية مشددة، قد تصل إلى الحبس وغرامة لا تقل عن 200,000 درهم. pic.twitter.com/tIrb49eBwh — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 2, 2026 Apr 2, 2026 11:13 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: US Embassy Baghdad tells citizens to exit Iraq amid security concerns Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: The US Embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens to leave the country and maintain communication with family amid concerns of attacks in the Iraqi capital in the next 24 to 48 hours. " Iran-aligned Iraqi terrorist militias may intend to carry out attacks in central Baghdad within the next 24 to 48 hours. Iran and its aligned terrorist militias have carried out widespread attacks against U.S. citizens and U.S.-associated targets throughout Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. These actors may target U.S. citizens, companies, universities, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, hotels, airports, and other sites believed to be associated with the United States, in addition to Iraqi institutions and civilian targets. Terrorist militias have targeted Americans for kidnapping, and U.S. citizens should leave Iraq immediately," it said in a post on X. تنبيه أمني – السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد، العراق – ٢ أبريل/ نيسان 2026



الموقع: العراق



قد تعتزم ميليشيات إرهابية عراقية متحالفة مع إيران تنفيذ هجمات في وسط بغداد خلال الـ 24 إلى 48 ساعة القادمة. وقد نفّذت إيران والميليشيات الإرهابية المتحالفة معها هجمات واسعة ضد مواطنين أمريكيين… pic.twitter.com/XGRrazQyRl — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) April 2, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 2, 2026 10:59 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Saudi intercepts 4 drones Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Saudi Arabia said that the Ministry of Defence intercepted and destroyed four drones in the last few hours. المتحدث الرسمي لـ #_: اعتراض وتدمير 4 مسيّرات خلال الساعات الماضية. pic.twitter.com/vUwRAtUOot — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) April 2, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 2, 2026 09:44 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Missile intercepted in Abu Dhabi near KEZAD Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to an incident near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) after an Iranian missile was intercepted and destroyed in the region. The incident resulted in minor damage and no injuries. "Authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), following the successful interception of a missile by air defence systems, which resulted in minor damage and no injuries. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only, and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X. Authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), following the successful interception of a missile by air defence systems, which resulted in minor damage and no injuries.



The public is reminded to obtain… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 2, 2026 Apr 2, 2026 08:44 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Iran ‘decimated’, war near end, says Trump Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US’s core objectives for the Iran war are nearing completion. He said Iran is now decimated both economically and militarily. He also asked nations whose oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz should go to the strait and just grab it. “They should build up some delayed courage, and grab it. Iran is decimated. The hard part is done, so it should be easy,” he said. Read full article Apr 2, 2026 06:22 AM IST UAE responding to incoming missiles, drones from Iran The Defence Ministry of the United Arab Emirates says its air defences are “currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran”. The statement attributed the sounds heard in the sky to the interception of missiles and drones by defence systems. Apr 2, 2026 05:05 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Fire now out at Kuwait airport following fuel tank strikes Kuwaiti firefighters have extinguished a massive fire that broke out in fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport. There were no casualties, a government spokesperson said, and only material damage. Apr 2, 2026 04:41 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Bahrain interior ministry diverts traffic due to falling debris Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has announced a traffic diversion for road users heading toward Hamad Town via the Khalifa bin Salman Highway near Saar due to an incident involving falling debris. The ministry called on motorists to take alternative routes and follow traffic instructions until traffic returns to normal. Apr 1, 2026 10:33 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Iran strikes, damages Amazon facility in Bahrain An Amazon facility in Bahrain was damaged following an Iranian strike, the Financial Times reported. The Bahrain Ministry of Interior said civil defence teams are working to extinguish the fire at the site. (Khaleej Times) Apr 1, 2026 09:59 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Indigo flight schedule for April 2 Indigo flight schedule for April 2. Given the dynamic situation across the Middle East, staying informed becomes essential. Flight schedules may change and hence we urge our customers to regularly check their flight status before leaving for the airport.



For 2nd April 2026, IndiGo continues to operate select… pic.twitter.com/2KiYK1MjkO — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 1, 2026 Apr 1, 2026 09:37 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Kuwait intercepts 651 Iranian drones since start of war The Kuwaiti Army said that its air defences intercepted three cruise missiles and 15 UAVs launched from Iran on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the conflict, the UAE has dealt with a total of 312 ballistic missiles, 5 cruise missiles and 651 UAVs. بيان رقم (48)



صادر عن المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع

العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان



رصدت القوات المسلحة وتعاملت خلال الـ (24) ساعة الماضية مع عدد (3) صواريخ جوالة، وعدد (15) طائرةً مسيّرةً معادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، وتم التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات المتبعة، وقد أسفر… pic.twitter.com/efkMK2p6Nb — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 1, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 1, 2026 09:21 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Ryanair flags possible summer flight cuts over fuel shortages Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary warned of possible fuel disruption from June if the war does not end next month. O'Leary said that airline may be forced to consider cancelling flights during the summer due to potential disruption. "If there's a risk to 10 percent or 20 percent of the fuel supply in June or July or August, then we and other airlines will have to start looking at cancelling some flights or taking some capacity out," he added. (Reuters) Apr 1, 2026 09:07 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Kuwait Airport fire contained after Iranian drone strike Kuwaiti government said firefighters were to extinguish a fire that broke out following an Iranian drone attack on the Kuwaiti airport fuel tanks on early Wednesday. Only material damage was reported, and no casualties were recorded. (Reuters) Apr 1, 2026 08:49 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Bahrain, Arab Council condemn Iranian attacks as ‘cowardly’ Bahrain's Interior Ministry along with Arab Interior Ministers Council, said that they “strongly condemn the Iranian attacks, describing them as cowardly.” The ministry called the strikes a flagrant violation of international law. فيما أدان المجلس بشدة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الجبانة واعتبرها انتهاكا صارخا للقانون الدولي معالي وزير الداخلية في اجتماع مجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب: البحرين ثابتة راسخة في دفاعها عن سيادتها وعن مواطنيها والمقيمين على أرضها بفضل حكمة وقيادة جلالة الملك المعظمhttps://t.co/jt0zWpai2q — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) April 1, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 1, 2026 08:28 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Trump says US will exit Iran ‘pretty quickly’ US President Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would be “out of Iran pretty quickly” and could return for targeted “spot hits” if needed, in an interview with Reuters. Apr 1, 2026 07:42 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Economic impact of Middle East war still unclear: Fed Official During an event at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, Alberto Musalem, President of Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis said it remains uncertain how the economic aftermath of the Middle East war will unfold. “Even if the war were to end, it's going to take time to bring a lot of the ⁠damaged ⁠capacity back, back on stream,” said Musalem. (Reuters) Apr 1, 2026 07:23 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Indian injured after drone attack in Umm Al Quwain area An Indian citizen was injured in a drone attack in the UAE on Wednesday. The incident occured in Umm Al Quwain, where shrapnel from the attack fell near an industrial facility in the Umm Al Thaoub area. (AP) Apr 1, 2026 06:43 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: UAE to join US forces to secure Strait of Hormuz The UAE is reportedly willing to join a US-led military operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. As per a Telegraph report, diplomats in Abu Dhabi said Emirati forces are looking for ways to help secure the Strait of Hormuz passage alongside US forces. Apr 1, 2026 06:18 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: UAE intercepts 2,012 Iranian drones since start of war The UAE defence ministry announced that its air defences intercepted five ballistic missiles and 35 UAVs launched from Iran on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the conflict, the UAE has dealt with a total of 438 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 2,012 UAVs. Apr 1, 2026 05:18 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: UAE death toll 12, 190 injured since the beginning of the conflict Since the conflict began on February 28, 12 people have died in UAE while a total of 190 individuals have been injured. Apr 1, 2026 04:49 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Bahrain intercepts 419 Iranian drones since start of war Bahrain Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems have intercepted 186 ballistic missiles and 419 UAVs launched by Iran since the war began on February 28, 2026. تُعلن القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي بقوة دفاع البحرين بفضلٍ من الله، ثم بيقظة رجالها مستمرة في مواجهة موجات تتابعية من الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإرهابية الآثمة، استهدفت مملكة البحرين.https://t.co/jmlce2JrfV pic.twitter.com/HEzuzbATEP — قوة دفاع البحرين (@BDF_Bahrain) April 1, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 1, 2026 04:09 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Brent crude falls below $100 Brent crude fell 4.7 percent to $99.05 per barrel on Wednesday. US crude dropped 4 percent to $97.33 a barrel. (AP) Apr 1, 2026 04:02 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Fire erupts at Bahrain business site after Iranian strike Bahrain said on Wednesday said that it was working to extinguish a fire at a business facility, following an Iranian attack. (AP) Apr 1, 2026 03:45 PM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Bangladeshi national dies in Fujairah after drone attack An Iranian drone attack targeting Fujairah killed a Bangladeshi national on Wednesday. The Fujairah Media Office said the incident occurred when the air defence system intercepted the drone, and shrapnel landed on a farm. (AP) Apr 1, 2026 03:04 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwait National Bank announces two-day closure amid the ongoing unrest National Bank of Kuwait has announced that its Head Office and the Subhan branch will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the ongoing unrest in the region. عملاءنا الأعزاء،⁣

نظرًا للمستجدات الراهنة، وحرصًا على سلامة الجميع واستمرارية الأعمال، سيُغلق المقر الرئيسي لبنك الكويت الوطني يومي الأربعاء 1 إبريل والخميس 2 إبريل 2026 فقط. نود التأكيد أن فرع المقر الرئيسي للبنك يعمل كالمعتاد.



ونؤكد التزامنا بخدمتكم وتقديم أعلى مستويات… pic.twitter.com/HwkvfPwCua — National Bank of Kuwait (@NBKPage) April 1, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 1, 2026 01:11 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: QatarEnergy fuel oil tanker hit by missile In a post on X, QatarEnergy confirms that the Aqua 1, a fuel oil tanker on charter to QatarEnergy, was hit by a missile in the northern territorial waters of the State of Qatar in the early morning hours of Wednesday 1 April 2026. QatarEnergy statement on a missile attack on a fuel oil tanker



QatarEnergy confirms that the Aqua 1, a fuel oil tanker on charter to QatarEnergy, has been the subject of a missile attack in the northern territorial waters of the State of Qatar in the early morning hours of… — QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) April 1, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 1, 2026 01:08 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwait International Airport targeted by Iranian drones The Kuwait International Airport was targeted by Iranian drones causing a massive fire at the fuel depots, said the country’s Public Authority for Civil Aviation, according to state news agency KUNA. -CNN Apr 1, 2026 12:44 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Bangaldeshi national killed in Fujairah A man was killed after debris from an intercepted drone fell at a farm in Al Rifa, in Fujairah in the UAE. According to the Fujairah Media Office, the man was a Bangladeshi national. pic.twitter.com/0XMIWLxb3c — Fujairah Media Office (@FjMediaoffice) April 1, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Apr 1, 2026 11:28 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Iranian nationals with 'Golden Visa' permitted to enter UAE Iranian nationals with a UAE 'Golden Visa' are exempt, permitted to enter and transit UAE, FlyDubai website stated.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd