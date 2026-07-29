Dubai launches new invite scheme as war hits tourism: What it means for Indians

As the US-Iran conflict continues to disrupt life in West Asia, the spillover effect is felt in tourist-friendly Dubai, which has traditionally seen record-breaking footfall. Dubai is now offering UAE residents and citizens reward packages including dining deals, and hotel stays for getting their family and friends to visit the emirate.

This follows Iran’s retaliatory strikes after a joint attack by the US and Israel in February that plunged the region into a military conflict that had global impacts. Tehran’s attacks on American bases in the Gulf region, including areas in Dubai, shattered the image of the emirate as a safe haven that was so far untouched by its geopolitical reality.

Dubai’s infrastructure was targeted. Emirati air defences intercepted a major chunk of incoming missiles and drones, but falling debris and the projectiles that managed to evade the defences caused fires and disruption in the city.

Dubai’s plan to attract tourists

Under the UAE government’s Dubai Invite scheme, residents of the United Arab Emirates will be able to nominate friends and family members to travel to Dubai, and receive benefits of up to 3,000 dirhams (around $816) if they visit.

According to Visit Dubai’s website, residents stand to receive a “benefits package” that could include dining deals, attraction tickets, and hotel stays, among others. As per the eligibility criteria, each resident of the UAE is entitled to a maximum of three benefit packages for visitors arriving before October 31, though the benefits can be redeemed until December, according to the Department of Economy and Tourism.

The offer stands valid for those who are aged over 18 and possess a valid Emirates ID. The website added that nominated visitors must be non-UAE residents with a valid tourist visa arriving by “air, sea or road,” The Guardian reported.

How Dubai’s plan may impact Indians

The decision could affect Indians visiting the UAE as India retained its top position in international passenger traffic at the Dubai International Airport in 2025. According to data, the Dubai airport handled close to 12 million guests from India in 2025.

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Dubai International Airport, overall, handled more than 95 million passengers in 2025, which witnessed a year-on-year increase of 3.1 per cent.

But airports in the region were shut when the war US-Iran broke out. Though all the major airports in the UAE remain open and operational currently, Gulf News reported.

Dubai locations hit in US-Iran war

Dubai International Airport: The UAE authorities had directed the diversion of some flights from Dubai’s airport, one of the world’s busiest, after Iran’s drone attack had sparked a fire near the facility. The airport was forced to temporarily close in March.

Palm Jumeirah: The island in Dubai faced fires and property damage as videos showed smoke and flames outside the Fairmont Hotel, located directly opposite the Dubai World Trade Centre. The Dubai Media Office had confirmed that an “incident” in a building on the Palm Jumeirah injured four people.

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Burj Al Arab: The luxury hotel in Dubai also intercepted drone debris that sparked a minor fire on the outer side of the building.