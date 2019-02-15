Flights at Dubai airport temporarily grounded over ‘suspected drone activity’

All flights at the Dubai International Airport were briefly halted on Friday, as a result of “suspected drone activity”, Reuters quoted an airport spokesperson as saying. Flights were suspended for over half an hour, from 10:13 am local time (06:13 GMT) to 10:45 am. The airport authorities said that flights were later resumed.

The Dubai airport, which served 81.4 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2018 and is the base of long-haul carrier Emirates, is the world’s busiest airport for international travellers.

It is mandatory for drone owners to register with the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority. Hobbyists were banned from putting cameras or lasers on their drones and flying in certain areas was restricted by the authorities.

Recent drone sightings around airports in Britain and the United States have adversely impacted commercial air traffic.

In January this year, drone sightings disrupted flights from the Heathrow Airport in London. Arrivals at the Newark International Liberty Airport in New Jersey were halted as a result of drones, in the last week of January.

In December, drone activity hampered flight schedules at the Gatwick Airport in London.

Passengers complained about the delay on Twitter.

Dubai airport shuts for half an hour because of a drone. The Ghost drone at #GatwickAirport shuts the airport for 1 day 🤔 — FutureBleeps (@FutureBleeps) February 15, 2019

