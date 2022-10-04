Dubai Hindu temple set for grand opening today; public entry for people of all faiths from October 5

A newly-constructed Hindu temple in Dubai will be opened to devotees on Wednesday in a grand ceremony, reported local media.

The country’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan is set to be the chief guest and Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir the guest of honour, as per temple authorities.

The temple, which is open to people of all faiths, was inaugurated on Sept 1, said a Dubai-based Gulf News in a report. It is said to be UAE’s first community-driven temple.

“We are a community-driven temple founded in 2022. The Hindu Temple Dubai is a space informed by tradition, nurtured by faith and crafted for the future,” said the temple statement.

“It’s a contemporary spiritual hub, for all faiths, that houses the many faces of divinity from communal connection to worship, knowledge and societal aid,” it added.

The building is located in Jebel Ali’s ‘Worship Village’ and is housed amidst the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara and a number of churches. It comprises 16 deities and a Guru Granth Sahib, which is the Holy Book of the Sikhs.

“With the benevolence of the Rulers of the UAE and the gracious support of the Community Development Authority (CDA), we are holding the official inaugural ceremony of the Hindu Temple Dubai tomorrow evening,” Gulf News reported temple trustee Raju Shroff as saying.

Besides the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, several high-profile CDA officials are expected to attend the ceremony.

“We have preparations going on for the opening ceremony and there are security checks. So, the temple will be technically closed for the public on Tuesday and will open its doors for visitors from Wednesday for Dussehra,” he added, as per Gulf News report.

The temple website encourages visitors to pre-book slots. Visitors and devotees can book half-an-hour slots after providing their name, mobile number, email ID and the number of visitors. A maximum of four visitors are allowed in a group.

It is open to the public from 6 am to 8.30 pm and requires visitors to be modestly dressed.