Why Indian tourists are rushing to Dubai’s gold markets after 15% import duty hike

Dubai’s gold markets have witnessed a rise in Indian shoppers after India raised import duty on gold, silver and precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, which has widened the price gap between India and the UAE.

Jewellers across Dubai say enquiries and purchases from Indian tourists and NRIs have surged lately, with many buyers advancing jewellery purchases before returning to India. Industry estimates suggest tourist-driven jewellery sales have climbed between 20 and 30 per cent since the duty hike announcement, the Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE’s lower gold prices, combined with Dubai’s reputation for assurance, transparent pricing and wider design choices, are drawing Indian consumers in larger numbers despite customs duty considerations.