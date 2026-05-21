Why Indian tourists are rushing to Dubai’s gold markets after 15% import duty hike

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Dubai’s gold markets have witnessed a rise in Indian shoppers after India raised import duty on gold, silver and precious metals from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, which has widened the price gap between India and the UAE.
Jewellers across Dubai say enquiries and purchases from Indian tourists and NRIs have surged lately, with many buyers advancing jewellery purchases before returning to India. Industry estimates suggest tourist-driven jewellery sales have climbed between 20 and 30 per cent since the duty hike announcement, the Khaleej Times reported.
The UAE’s lower gold prices, combined with Dubai’s reputation for assurance, transparent pricing and wider design choices, are drawing Indian consumers in larger numbers despite customs duty considerations.
According to the report, a Dubai-based jeweller named Anil Dhanak said bridal jewellery, lightweight investment pieces and 22K collections are seeing strong demand from Indian buyers. He also said that many travellers still find savings and better value in purchasing jewellery from Dubai.
In Dubai, 24K gold was trading around Dh547.5 per gram and 22K at Dh507 per gram on Wednesday evening, notably lower than prevailing Indian retail prices.
Known as the City of Gold, Dubai has long remained a preferred jewellery shopping destination for Indian travellers. With more than four million Indians living and working in the UAE, the Indian community forms a share of the emirate’s gold and jewellery market.
Kalyan Jewellers executive director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said Indian consumers continue to favour the UAE market because of competitive pricing, trusted purity standards, craftsmanship and extensive jewellery collections. “Following the increase in import duty in India, consumer interest in jewellery purchases from the UAE has strengthened further, with the UAE continuing to remain a preferred destination for gold jewellery purchases among Indian consumers,” he added.
Joyalukkas Group Chairman Joy Alukkas said the new Indian duty structure, combined with clarity on baggage allowance rules, has created a strong price advantage for shoppers purchasing jewellery in Dubai.
He said the overall difference between buying jewellery in Dubai and India now stands at nearly 11 per cent even after accounting for VAT, making the savings substantial for Indian families and NRIs, especially during wedding and festive shopping seasons.
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