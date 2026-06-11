Dubai gold buyers ‘tripled’ their money? What jewellers are saying about the UAE gold boom

Gold buyers in Dubai, who invested in the precious metal around three years ago, have seen the value of their holdings rise sharply, with jewellers claiming that some investors have effectively tripled their money, according to a report by the Khaleej Times.
The report added that jewellers in the UAE have observed a growing number of younger consumers viewing gold not only as jewellery but also as a long-term investment vehicle. Industry executives cited by the Khaleej Times said rising gold prices have strengthened this perception among buyers.
Younger buyers increasingly drawn to gold
Jewellers noted a shift in consumer behaviour, particularly among Gen Z customers, who are increasingly treating gold as a relatively secure store of value. The report said buyers are showing interest in investment-oriented purchases, including gold bars and coins, alongside traditional ornaments.
The article attributed this trend to continued uncertainty in global markets and sustained gains in gold prices, which have encouraged some consumers to diversify their savings into precious metals.
The claim that investors have “tripled their money” originated from jewellers interviewed by Khaleej Times. It added that those who purchased gold approximately three years ago have benefited from the metal’s substantial price appreciation over that period.
However, these observations were presented as assessments from industry participants rather than independently verified investment data. The report did not provide broader market analysis quantifying the average returns earned by all categories of gold buyers.
High prices continue to shape consumer choices
While rising prices have rewarded earlier investors, Khaleej Times reported that elevated gold rates are also influencing current purchasing patterns. According to jewellers quoted by the publication, some consumers are opting for lighter pieces, smaller investments, or staggered purchases to manage affordability concerns.
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The report suggested that buyers continue to balance gold’s appeal as a traditional asset with the realities of higher entry costs.
A market outlook shaped by optimism and caution
As reported by Khaleej Times, UAE jewellers remain optimistic about sustained interest in gold as both an adornment and an investment. At the same time, the article indicated that future demand could depend on factors such as global economic conditions, geopolitical developments and movements in international gold prices.
While the reported gains underscore gold’s strong recent performance, the experience of past investors does not guarantee similar returns going forward.
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