Dubai gold buyers ‘tripled’ their money? What jewellers are saying about the UAE gold boom

Dubai gold prices: Jewellers say buyers who invested three years ago have seen significant gains amid the precious metal's rally. (File Photo)

Gold buyers in Dubai, who invested in the precious metal around three years ago, have seen the value of their holdings rise sharply, with jewellers claiming that some investors have effectively tripled their money, according to a report by the Khaleej Times.

The report added that jewellers in the UAE have observed a growing number of younger consumers viewing gold not only as jewellery but also as a long-term investment vehicle. Industry executives cited by the Khaleej Times said rising gold prices have strengthened this perception among buyers.

Younger buyers increasingly drawn to gold

Jewellers noted a shift in consumer behaviour, particularly among Gen Z customers, who are increasingly treating gold as a relatively secure store of value. The report said buyers are showing interest in investment-oriented purchases, including gold bars and coins, alongside traditional ornaments.