Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train starts: Ticket booking, fares and routes

Dubai first passenger train service begins: Dubai‘s first Etihad Rail passenger train service started on Wednesday, September 30, connecting the city with Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new service is expected to improve connectivity between the three cities while supporting tourism, business and commercial activities. It will also strengthen economic growth between the emirates.

The UAE’s first passenger train service began on June 30 between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The launch comes less than five years after the passenger rail project was announced as part of the UAE’s Projects of the 50. According to Etihad Rail, the train service provides passengers with advanced features that include wireless internet, charging ports for electronic devices at every seat, and ample luggage space, among others.

Etihad Rail UAE’s rail network: Dubai joins the passenger map Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah are now linked by passenger trains. ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Illustration Network map Road vs rail One QR code Inside the train How to book Where the passenger trains run Three stations, one line Etihad Rail passenger network ABU DHABI DUBAI SHARJAH FUJAIRAH OMAN ​ Abu DhabiMohamed Bin Zayed City station ​ DubaiAl Yalayis station · new ​ FujairahFujairah station Abu Dhabi ↔ Dubai via Al Yalayis New · Sept 30

Dubai ↔ Fujairah across the northern emirates New · Sept 30

Abu Dhabi ↔ Fujairahthe first passenger route Since June 30 Route line is schematic. Station positions are approximate. From road trips to rail: how UAE travel is changing The experience, not the clock Road travel Highways between emirates

Highways between emirates Private car or taxi

Private car or taxi Traffic on busy corridors

Traffic on busy corridors Separate transport systems to plan Passenger rail Intercity train, up to 200 km/h

Intercity train, up to 200 km/h Free Wi-Fi on board

Free Wi-Fi on board Charging ports at every seat

Charging ports at every seat Overhead and under-seat luggage space

Overhead and under-seat luggage space Links with Dubai’s Nol system Train+ Metro+ Tram+ Bus→ One QR code Train+Metro+Tram+Bus→One QR code From intercity train to city transport Add a Nol One-Day Pass when booking Etihad Rail, and one QR code covers the train ticket and Dubai’s public transport. One QR code Etihad Railyour intercity ticket Dubai MetroRed and Green lines Dubai Tramincluded RTA buseswithin applicable zones Price: Dh22 regular, or Dh42 Gold (Gold class on Metro and Tram)

Dh22 regular, or Dh42 Gold (Gold class on Metro and Tram) Validity: activate within 90 days; then valid for one day

activate within 90 days; then valid for one day Where: shown in the Etihad Rail app and booking email

shown in the Etihad Rail app and booking email Not included: marine transport QR code shown is an illustration. Inside the UAE’s passenger train What a coach offers Free Wi-Fi Free Wi-Fi Charging at every seat Charging at every seat Luggage space Luggage space Premium Premium Comfort Comfort Comfort Class Guaranteed seat

Free Wi-Fi and seat charging

Snacks from the trolley service Premium Class Wider, reclining seats

More legroom

Complimentary drinks and snacks Built for intercity travel across the UAE · up to 400 passengers a train Illustration, not to scale. How to book an Etihad Rail ticket Six steps 1 Choose route 2 Select date 3 Check trains 4 Choose fare and class 5 Enter passenger details 6 Pay and get e-ticket Book via Etihad Rail app Website Station ticket machines Etihad Rail appWebsiteStation ticket machines Tip: at checkout, the “End-to-End Journey Options” step lets you add the Nol One-Day Pass. Express InfoGenIE

Dubai passenger train service: Etihad Rail connects Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. (Image: Etihad Rail) Dubai passenger train service: Etihad Rail connects Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. (Image: Etihad Rail)

Dubai passenger train: Ticket booking opens for Abu Dhabi and Fujairah

Ticket booking has started for Etihad Rail passenger services on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi and Dubai-Fujairah routes. Passengers can book tickets through the Etihad Rail mobile app, website and ticket vending machines at stations.

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Apart from these, integration with Dubai’s Nol system allows passengers to book Etihad Rail journeys along with public transport services using a single QR code. The QR code can be used across trains, the Metro, Tram and bus services.

Inside driver cabin of Etihad Rail (Image: Etihad Rail) Inside driver cabin of Etihad Rail (Image: Etihad Rail)

How to book Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Dubai-Fujairah, Abu Dhabi-Fujairah Etihad Rail passenger train tickets

Here’s a step-by-step guide to book tickets for the Etihad Rail passenger train journey from Dubai:

Download the Etihad Rail mobile application or visit the official Etihad Rail website.

On the homepage, select your preferred journey route, such as Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi-Dubai, Dubai-Fujairah, Fujairah-Dubai, Abu Dhabi–Fujairah or Fujairah–Abu Dhabi.

Choose your departure date and return date (if applicable).

Enter the number of passengers travelling and click on the Search button.

Browse the available train services and select your preferred departure time. If a train is fully booked, it will be marked as “Sold Out”. Available services will display the ticket fare.

Etihad Rail ticket booking opens for passengers travelling from Dubai (Image: Etihad Rail) Etihad Rail ticket booking opens for passengers travelling from Dubai (Image: Etihad Rail)

Choose your preferred travel class and fare type. Passengers can select from Saver, Value, or Flex fare options, depending on the level of flexibility and additional benefits required.

Click Continue to proceed to the passenger details page.

Enter the required details, including passenger name, email address, and mobile number.

Complete the payment process to confirm your booking and receive your e-ticket.

Once the payment is successful, passengers will receive a booking confirmation and ticket details.

Inside Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train (Image: Etihad Rail)

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Etihad Rail ticket booking: Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Dubai-Fujairah tickets sold out on some dates

Since ticket bookings opened on September 28, tickets are already showing as sold out for some dates and in certain travel classes.

For example, today’s Dubai-Abu Dhabi service, train number 2FA32, departing from Dubai station at 13:14 hrs, is showing as sold out. The same service on October 2 is also showing no availability in the Premium category.

On the Abu Dhabi-Dubai route, tickets for train number 2AF35 are sold out in both Comfort and Premium categories.

Tickets are also showing as sold out for the Dubai-Fujairah route on October 2. On the Fujairah-Dubai route, tickets for October 4 are showing as sold out.

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Dubai Etihad Rail station (Image: Etihad Rail) Dubai Etihad Rail station (Image: Etihad Rail)

Dubai passenger train fares: Check ticket prices for Abu Dhabi and Fujairah routes

For the Dubai-Abu Dhabi route, fares start at AED 39 for Comfort Class and AED 109 for Premium Class. On the Dubai-Fujairah route, fares start at AED 29 for Comfort Class and AED 89 for Premium Class. The fares for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route are AED 55 for Comfort Class and AED 120 for Premium Class.

Dubai Etihad Rail station (Image: Etihad Rail) Dubai Etihad Rail station (Image: Etihad Rail)

Etihad Rail passenger train: Schedule for Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Dubai-Fujairah, Fujairah-Dubai, Abu Dhabi-Dubai routes

Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger train service

The first train will depart from Dubai at 6:14 am and reach Abu Dhabi at 7:18 am. The second train will leave Dubai at 7:14 am and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 8:18 am.

In the afternoon, a train will depart from Dubai at 1:14 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 2:18 pm. Another service will leave Dubai at 5:14 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 6:18 pm. The last train of the day will depart from Dubai at 6:14 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 7:18 pm.

Etihad Rail passenger service marks a new chapter for UAE rail travel (Image: Etihad Rail) Etihad Rail passenger service marks a new chapter for UAE rail travel (Image: Etihad Rail)

Abu Dhabi-Dubai passenger train service

On the Abu Dhabi-Dubai route, five passenger trains will operate initially. The first train will depart from Abu Dhabi Station at 6:43 am and arrive at Dubai Station at 7:47 am.

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The second train will leave Abu Dhabi at 7:43 am and reach Dubai at 8:47 am. Another train will depart at 12:43 pm and arrive in Dubai at 1:47 pm.

The fourth train will leave Abu Dhabi at 4:43 pm and reach Dubai at 5:47 pm, while the last train of the day will depart at 5:43 pm and arrive at Dubai Station at 6:47 pm.

Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train service connects the city with Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. (Image: Etihad Rail) Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train service connects the city with Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. (Image: Etihad Rail)

Dubai-Fujairah-Dubai passenger train service

On the Dubai-Fujairah route, one passenger train will initially operate. It will depart from Dubai Station at 1:57 pm and reach Fujairah at 3:07 pm. However, one train will also operate on the Fujairah-Dubai route. It will depart from Fujairah at 11:54 am and arrive at Dubai Station at 1:04 pm.