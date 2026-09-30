Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train starts: Ticket booking, fares and routes
Dubai's first Etihad Rail passenger train service has started, connecting Dubai with Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Check the latest ticket booking details, fares, routes and availability for passengers travelling between the UAE cities.
Dubai first passenger train service begins:Dubai‘s first Etihad Rail passenger train service started on Wednesday, September 30, connecting the city with Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new service is expected to improve connectivity between the three cities while supporting tourism, business and commercial activities. It will also strengthen economic growth between the emirates.
The UAE’s first passenger train service began on June 30 between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The launch comes less than five years after the passenger rail project was announced as part of the UAE’s Projects of the 50. According to Etihad Rail, the train service provides passengers with advanced features that include wireless internet, charging ports for electronic devices at every seat, and ample luggage space, among others.
Etihad Rail
UAE’s rail network: Dubai joins the passenger map
Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah are now linked by passenger trains.
Illustration
Where the passenger trains run
Three stations, one line
Etihad Rail passenger networkABU DHABIDUBAISHARJAHFUJAIRAHOMANAbu DhabiMohamed Bin Zayed City stationDubaiAl Yalayis station · newFujairahFujairah station
Abu Dhabi ↔ Dubaivia Al YalayisNew · Sept 30
Dubai ↔ Fujairahacross the northern emiratesNew · Sept 30
Abu Dhabi ↔ Fujairahthe first passenger routeSince June 30
Route line is schematic. Station positions are approximate.
From road trips to rail: how UAE travel is changing
The experience, not the clock
Road travel
Highways between emirates
Private car or taxi
Traffic on busy corridors
Separate transport systems to plan
Passenger rail
Intercity train, up to 200 km/h
Free Wi-Fi on board
Charging ports at every seat
Overhead and under-seat luggage space
Links with Dubai’s Nol system
Train+Metro+Tram+Bus→One QR code
From intercity train to city transport
Add a Nol One-Day Pass when booking Etihad Rail, and one QR code covers the train ticket and Dubai’s public transport.
One QR code
Etihad Railyour intercity ticket
Dubai MetroRed and Green lines
Dubai Tramincluded
RTA buseswithin applicable zones
Price: Dh22 regular, or Dh42 Gold (Gold class on Metro and Tram)
Validity: activate within 90 days; then valid for one day
Where: shown in the Etihad Rail app and booking email
Not included: marine transport
QR code shown is an illustration.
Inside the UAE’s passenger train
What a coach offers
Free Wi-FiCharging at every seatLuggage spacePremiumComfort
Comfort Class
Guaranteed seat
Free Wi-Fi and seat charging
Snacks from the trolley service
Premium Class
Wider, reclining seats
More legroom
Complimentary drinks and snacks
Built for intercity travel across the UAE · up to 400 passengers a train
Illustration, not to scale.
How to book an Etihad Rail ticket
Six steps
1
Choose route
2
Select date
3
Check trains
4
Choose fare and class
5
Enter passenger details
6
Pay and get e-ticket
Book via
Etihad Rail appWebsiteStation ticket machines
Tip: at checkout, the “End-to-End Journey Options” step lets you add the Nol One-Day Pass.
Sources: Etihad Rail, Roads and Transport Authority, The National, Gulf News, Khaleej Times, The Indian Express. Map: Natural Earth.
Dubai passenger train service: Etihad Rail connects Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. (Image: Etihad Rail)
Dubai passenger train: Ticket booking opens for Abu Dhabi and Fujairah
Ticket booking has started for Etihad Rail passenger services on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi and Dubai-Fujairah routes. Passengers can book tickets through the Etihad Rail mobile app, website and ticket vending machines at stations.
Apart from these, integration with Dubai’s Nol system allows passengers to book Etihad Rail journeys along with public transport services using a single QR code. The QR code can be used across trains, the Metro, Tram and bus services.
Inside driver cabin of Etihad Rail (Image: Etihad Rail)
How to book Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Dubai-Fujairah, Abu Dhabi-Fujairah Etihad Rail passenger train tickets
Here’s a step-by-step guide to book tickets for the Etihad Rail passenger train journey from Dubai:
Download the Etihad Rail mobile application or visit the official Etihad Rail website.
On the homepage, select your preferred journey route, such as Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi-Dubai, Dubai-Fujairah, Fujairah-Dubai, Abu Dhabi–Fujairah or Fujairah–Abu Dhabi.
Choose your departure date and return date (if applicable).
Enter the number of passengers travelling and click on the Search button.
Browse the available train services and select your preferred departure time. If a train is fully booked, it will be marked as “Sold Out”. Available services will display the ticket fare.
Etihad Rail ticket booking opens for passengers travelling from Dubai (Image: Etihad Rail)
Choose your preferred travel class and fare type. Passengers can select from Saver, Value, or Flex fare options, depending on the level of flexibility and additional benefits required.
Click Continue to proceed to the passenger details page.
Enter the required details, including passenger name, email address, and mobile number.
Complete the payment process to confirm your booking and receive your e-ticket.
Once the payment is successful, passengers will receive a booking confirmation and ticket details.
Inside Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train (Image: Etihad Rail)
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Etihad Rail ticket booking: Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Dubai-Fujairah tickets sold out on some dates
Since ticket bookings opened on September 28, tickets are already showing as sold out for some dates and in certain travel classes.
For example, today’s Dubai-Abu Dhabi service, train number 2FA32, departing from Dubai station at 13:14 hrs, is showing as sold out. The same service on October 2 is also showing no availability in the Premium category.
On the Abu Dhabi-Dubai route, tickets for train number 2AF35 are sold out in both Comfort and Premium categories.
Tickets are also showing as sold out for the Dubai-Fujairah route on October 2. On the Fujairah-Dubai route, tickets for October 4 are showing as sold out.
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Dubai Etihad Rail station (Image: Etihad Rail)
Dubai passenger train fares: Check ticket prices for Abu Dhabi and Fujairah routes
For the Dubai-Abu Dhabi route, fares start at AED 39 for Comfort Class and AED 109 for Premium Class. On the Dubai-Fujairah route, fares start at AED 29 for Comfort Class and AED 89 for Premium Class. The fares for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route are AED 55 for Comfort Class and AED 120 for Premium Class.
Dubai Etihad Rail station (Image: Etihad Rail)
Etihad Rail passenger train: Schedule for Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Dubai-Fujairah, Fujairah-Dubai, Abu Dhabi-Dubai routes
Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger train service
The first train will depart from Dubai at 6:14 am and reach Abu Dhabi at 7:18 am. The second train will leave Dubai at 7:14 am and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 8:18 am.
In the afternoon, a train will depart from Dubai at 1:14 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 2:18 pm. Another service will leave Dubai at 5:14 pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 6:18 pm. The last train of the day will depart from Dubai at 6:14 pm and reach Abu Dhabi at 7:18 pm.
Etihad Rail passenger service marks a new chapter for UAE rail travel (Image: Etihad Rail)
Abu Dhabi-Dubai passenger train service
On the Abu Dhabi-Dubai route, five passenger trains will operate initially. The first train will depart from Abu Dhabi Station at 6:43 am and arrive at Dubai Station at 7:47 am.
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The second train will leave Abu Dhabi at 7:43 am and reach Dubai at 8:47 am. Another train will depart at 12:43 pm and arrive in Dubai at 1:47 pm.
The fourth train will leave Abu Dhabi at 4:43 pm and reach Dubai at 5:47 pm, while the last train of the day will depart at 5:43 pm and arrive at Dubai Station at 6:47 pm.
Dubai’s first Etihad Rail passenger train service connects the city with Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. (Image: Etihad Rail)
Dubai-Fujairah-Dubai passenger train service
On the Dubai-Fujairah route, one passenger train will initially operate. It will depart from Dubai Station at 1:57 pm and reach Fujairah at 3:07 pm. However, one train will also operate on the Fujairah-Dubai route. It will depart from Fujairah at 11:54 am and arrive at Dubai Station at 1:04 pm.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More