Dubai Crown Prince holds phone calls with Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman amid tension in region

In a series of high-level diplomatic engagements, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, held separate telephone calls with senior defence leaders from Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman to discuss the latest regional developments amid a threat from Iran and to reinforce coordination aimed at preserving stability. Iran has targeted several US bases in the region after coordinated US and Israeli air strikes hit several cities, including capital Tehran, and led to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The discussions between key regional players in the Middle East come at a time of heightened focus on regional security, with Gulf nations intensifying consultation to safeguard shared interests and promote de-escalation.
UAE and Kuwait emphasise strengthened defence cooperation
In a call with Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah, Minister of Defence of Kuwait, the two leaders reviewed recent regional developments and exchanged perspectives on their broader security implications.
They stressed the importance of deepening cooperation and enhancing coordination between the UAE and Kuwait to bolster regional security and stability. The discussions reflected both countries’ commitment to safeguarding mutual interests through close defence collaboration.
Bahrain–UAE Coordination to Support De-escalation
Sheikh Hamdan also held a telephone conversation with Abdullah bin Hassan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Defence Affairs of the Bahrain.
The two sides discussed the latest regional developments and their implications for security and stability. They underscored the importance of continued coordination and consultation to support de-escalation efforts and reinforce regional stability, highlighting the longstanding defence partnership between the UAE and Bahrain.
UAE–Oman talks highlight reducing tensions
In another call, Sheikh Hamdan spoke with Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs of the Oman.
The leaders reviewed developments taking place in the region and assessed their repercussions on regional security. Both sides affirmed the importance of ongoing coordination and consultation to help reduce tensions and support efforts aimed at strengthening stability across the Gulf.
