Dubai Crown Prince holds phone calls with Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman amid tension in region

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack in the port area of Dubai, on Sunday. (AP/PTI)

In a series of high-level diplomatic engagements, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, held separate telephone calls with senior defence leaders from Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman to discuss the latest regional developments amid a threat from Iran and to reinforce coordination aimed at preserving stability. Iran has targeted several US bases in the region after coordinated US and Israeli air strikes hit several cities, including capital Tehran, and led to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The discussions between key regional players in the Middle East come at a time of heightened focus on regional security, with Gulf nations intensifying consultation to safeguard shared interests and promote de-escalation.