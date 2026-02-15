Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: India retains top spot with 11.9 million travellers; check country-wise breakdown

Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: India has retained its top position in international passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2025. According to DXB data, India remained the airport’s largest country market, contributing 11.9 million guests during the year. Overall, Dubai International Airport handled 95.2 million passengers in 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 3.1 per cent.
“More significantly, 2025 was defined not by a single peak, but by sustained performance at record levels. DXB achieved its busiest day, month, quarter and year on record, operating at the edge of physical capacity while consistently delivering operational excellence. What would represent extraordinary strain elsewhere has become part of DXB’s normal operating rhythm,” it said.
As per DXB, December 2025 turned out to be the busiest month in the airport’s history, handling 8.7 million guests, up 6.1 per cent year-on-year. The fourth quarter of 2025 was also the busiest ever, with 25.1 million guests, registering a 5.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Dubai Airport total flights in 2025
According to DXB, total flight movements reached 118,000 in Q4, registering an increase of 5 per cent, bringing the annual total to 454,800 a rise of 3.3 per cent year-on-year. “Despite continued growth in movements, average passengers per movement remained strong at 214, reflecting sustained deployment of larger aircraft and high load efficiency. The annual load factor stood at 77.6%, a marginal adjustment of 0.5 percentage points,” it added.
According to Dubai International Airport (DXB), India was followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 7.5 million international guests, the United Kingdom at 6.3 million, Pakistan with 4.3 million, and the United States at 3.3 million. It further said that by the end of 2025, Dubai International Airport (DXB) was connected to 291 destinations across 110 countries and served by 108 international airlines.
Dubai Airport (DXB) Passenger Traffic 2025
Source: DXB
Top Country Markets
Rank
Country
Passengers (Million)
1
India
11.9 million
2
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
7.5 million
3
United Kingdom
6.3 million
4
Pakistan
4.3 million
5
United States
3.3 million
Markets with Strong Growth
Rank
Country
Growth & Traffic
1
China
16.6% growth to 2.5 million
2
Egypt
14.3% growth to 1.8 million
3
Italy
12.5% growth to 1.6 million
4
Turkey
6.7% growth to 2.2 million
5
Russia
6% growth to 2.8 million
Top City Destinations
Rank
City
Passengers (Million)
1
London
3.9 million
2
Riyadh
3.0 million
3
Mumbai
2.4 million
4
Jeddah
2.4 million
5
New Delhi
2.2 million
Highlights: India retained its position as DXB's largest country market. London remained the busiest city destination, while several markets like China (16.6%), Egypt (14.3%), and Italy (12.5%) recorded particularly strong growth during 2025.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More