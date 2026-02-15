Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: India retains top spot with 11.9 million travellers; check country-wise breakdown

Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: Dubai International Airport handled 95.2 million passengers in 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 3.1 per cent.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 15, 2026 05:47 PM IST
India leads international passenger flow at Dubai Airport (Image: Govt of Dubai Media/X)India leads international passenger flow at Dubai Airport (Image: Govt of Dubai Media/X)
Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: India has retained its top position in international passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2025. According to DXB data, India remained the airport’s largest country market, contributing 11.9 million guests during the year. Overall, Dubai International Airport handled 95.2 million passengers in 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 3.1 per cent.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build ₹5,000 crore ‘underground highway’ in Dubai: 22km tunnel to slash travel times

“More significantly, 2025 was defined not by a single peak, but by sustained performance at record levels. DXB achieved its busiest day, month, quarter and year on record, operating at the edge of physical capacity while consistently delivering operational excellence. What would represent extraordinary strain elsewhere has become part of DXB’s normal operating rhythm,” it said.

As per DXB, December 2025 turned out to be the busiest month in the airport’s history, handling 8.7 million guests, up 6.1 per cent year-on-year. The fourth quarter of 2025 was also the busiest ever, with 25.1 million guests, registering a 5.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Dubai Airport total flights in 2025

According to DXB, total flight movements reached 118,000 in Q4, registering an increase of 5 per cent, bringing the annual total to 454,800 a rise of 3.3 per cent year-on-year. “Despite continued growth in movements, average passengers per movement remained strong at 214, reflecting sustained deployment of larger aircraft and high load efficiency. The annual load factor stood at 77.6%, a marginal adjustment of 0.5 percentage points,” it added.

Also Read | Dubai Traffic Update: New Al Qudra Road bridge allows 19,200 vehicles an hour as capacity jumps 191%

Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: check country-wise breakdown

According to Dubai International Airport (DXB), India was followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 7.5 million international guests, the United Kingdom at 6.3 million, Pakistan with 4.3 million, and the United States at 3.3 million. It further said that by the end of 2025, Dubai International Airport (DXB) was connected to 291 destinations across 110 countries and served by 108 international airlines.

Dubai Airport (DXB) Passenger Traffic 2025

Source: DXB
Top Country Markets
Rank Country Passengers (Million)
1 India 11.9 million
2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 7.5 million
3 United Kingdom 6.3 million
4 Pakistan 4.3 million
5 United States 3.3 million
Markets with Strong Growth
Rank Country Growth & Traffic
1 China 16.6% growth to 2.5 million
2 Egypt 14.3% growth to 1.8 million
3 Italy 12.5% growth to 1.6 million
4 Turkey 6.7% growth to 2.2 million
5 Russia 6% growth to 2.8 million
Top City Destinations
Rank City Passengers (Million)
1 London 3.9 million
2 Riyadh 3.0 million
3 Mumbai 2.4 million
4 Jeddah 2.4 million
5 New Delhi 2.2 million
Highlights: India retained its position as DXB's largest country market. London remained the busiest city destination, while several markets like China (16.6%), Egypt (14.3%), and Italy (12.5%) recorded particularly strong growth during 2025.
Express InfoGenIE

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways.

