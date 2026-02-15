Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: India retains top spot with 11.9 million travellers; check country-wise breakdown

Dubai Airport passenger traffic 2025: India has retained its top position in international passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2025. According to DXB data, India remained the airport’s largest country market, contributing 11.9 million guests during the year. Overall, Dubai International Airport handled 95.2 million passengers in 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 3.1 per cent.

“More significantly, 2025 was defined not by a single peak, but by sustained performance at record levels. DXB achieved its busiest day, month, quarter and year on record, operating at the edge of physical capacity while consistently delivering operational excellence. What would represent extraordinary strain elsewhere has become part of DXB’s normal operating rhythm,” it said.