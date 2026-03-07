Dubai airport operations briefly suspended after debris incident amid Iran-US war

Operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday as authorities responded to a “minor” security incident, officials said. According to posts on social media, the pause in operations was implemented as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers, airport staff and airline crews, with procedures carried out in line with established safety protocols.
In a statement, the Dubai Media Office said the situation was linked to falling debris following an interception, adding that the incident had been contained.
“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained. No injuries have been reported,” the office said in a post on X.
Authorities also denied reports circulating on social media suggesting that an incident had occurred at the airport itself.
Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates said the airline would resume operations after temporarily halting them following an Iranian attack on the city-state. The news brought cheers in Dubai International Airport, where passengers had been sheltering after hearing a large boom overhead.
Emirates resumes operations
Emirates will resume operations. Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating.
Authorities have not explained if there was an interception or damage at the airport, which is the world’s busiest for international travel.
Flights seen circling above Dubai
Online flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed several flights bound for Dubai entering holding patterns above the airport during the disruption.
The data indicated aircraft circling the area as airport authorities managed the situation on the ground.
Videos claim drone strike
The developments came as videos circulating on social media appeared to show what users claimed was a drone strike near the airport earlier in the day. The authenticity of the clips could not be independently verified.
Watch the moment a drone struck Dubai International Airport’s runway, forcing the suspension of all flights on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/uU2msQeSX1
