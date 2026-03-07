Dubai airport operations briefly suspended after debris incident amid Iran-US war

Dubai and its long-haul carrier Emirates said the airline would resume operations after temporarily halting them following an Iranian attack. (AP file)

Operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday as authorities responded to a “minor” security incident, officials said. According to posts on social media, the pause in operations was implemented as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers, airport staff and airline crews, with procedures carried out in line with established safety protocols.

In a statement, the Dubai Media Office said the situation was linked to falling debris following an interception, adding that the incident had been contained.

“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained. No injuries have been reported,” the office said in a post on X.