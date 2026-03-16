Watch: Massive fire near Dubai airport after drone hits fuel tank, flights suspended

Dubai officials say they are currently responding to a fire in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. (Screengrab/X@MarioNawfal)

A massive fire broke out near Dubai International Airport after a drone hit a fuel tank in the area, prompting emergency crews to respond and authorities to suspend flights.

Officials said teams from Dubai Civil Defence were sent to the site shortly after the incident and worked to put out the fire.

🚨🇦🇪🇮🇷 BREAKING: Fire reported at Dubai International Airport after Iranian drones targeted the facility.



This is one of the busiest airports on the planet, handling 90 million passengers a year.pic.twitter.com/IqzmaDT6y0 https://t.co/tX7sGzfL0w — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 16, 2026

“A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Authorities later said the situation had been brought under control. “Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported,” the office said.

Flights halted as precaution

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said flights at the airport were temporarily suspended as a safety step.

“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Travellers were advised to contact airlines for updates while authorities monitor the situation. Officials said safety measures were activated in the area to protect residents, workers and airport operations.

The incident comes during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

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Officials say Iran has fired more than 1,800 missiles and drones towards the United Arab Emirates since the conflict began, making the country one of the main targets. Most projectiles have been intercepted by air defence systems.