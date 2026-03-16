Watch: Massive fire near Dubai airport after drone hits fuel tank, flights suspended

The incident comes during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 16, 2026 08:33 AM IST First published on: Mar 16, 2026 at 08:17 AM IST
Dubai airport fireDubai officials say they are currently responding to a fire in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. (Screengrab/X@MarioNawfal)

A massive fire broke out near Dubai International Airport after a drone hit a fuel tank in the area, prompting emergency crews to respond and authorities to suspend flights.

Officials said teams from Dubai Civil Defence were sent to the site shortly after the incident and worked to put out the fire.

“A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

Authorities later said the situation had been brought under control. “Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported,” the office said.

Flights halted as precaution

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said flights at the airport were temporarily suspended as a safety step.

“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

Travellers were advised to contact airlines for updates while authorities monitor the situation. Officials said safety measures were activated in the area to protect residents, workers and airport operations.

The incident comes during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

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Officials say Iran has fired more than 1,800 missiles and drones towards the United Arab Emirates since the conflict began, making the country one of the main targets. Most projectiles have been intercepted by air defence systems.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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