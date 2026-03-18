Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Iran steps up attack on UAE; Saudi intercepts 13 drones in the last hour

Fire and plumes of smoke rises after a drone struck a fuel tank forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport, in United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack News Today Live Updates: Iran stepped up attacks on the United Arab Emirates following the killing of two of its top officials — security chief Ali Larijani and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in Israeli strikes. According to Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry, it intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Al-Kharj Governorate, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US forces. The Ministry also confirmed that 13 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the eastern province in the past few hours.

In the UAE, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said an Iranian projectile struck near Al Minhad Air Base, though all Australian defence personnel stationed there were safe. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said it will host the foreign ministers of several Arab and Islamic countries for a consultative meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday evening. The talks will focus on coordination and consultations on ways to support security and stability in the region.

Story continues below this ad A drone strike early Tuesday triggered a major fire at an oil tank farm in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a critical hub located on the UAE’s east coast. UAE authorities confirmed that while the facility suffered damage, there were no injuries reported. The attack on Fujairah is particularly significant as the port serves as a key bypass to the Strait of Hormuz. Targeting this facility is seen as an attempt to choke off the UAE’s primary alternative export route. Top Developments: Iran intensifies attack: Tehran stepped up attacks on the UAE after Israeli strikes killed two senior Iranian officials — security chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. Saudi Arabia intercepts missile and drones: Saudi air defences shot down a ballistic missile targeting Al-Kharj Governorate, with debris falling near Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US forces. The kingdom also intercepted 13 drones over its eastern province. UAE base targeted: An Iranian projectile struck near Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE, but all Australian defence personnel were safe, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Regional diplomacy push: Saudi Arabia will host foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh for consultations on regional security and stability. The UAE Ministry of Defense says the country’s air defences are “currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran”. Live Updates

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