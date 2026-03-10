Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Woman killed, 8 injured after Iran attack on residential building in Bahrain

Light traffic moves along a main road in downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain Attack News Today Live Updates: An Iranian attack in Bahrain killed a 29-year-old Bahraini woman and injured eight others after a strike hit a residential building in the capital Manama, said the Interior Ministry. “A 29-year-old Bahraini woman died, and eight people were injured as a result of the blatant Iranian aggression against a residential building in Manama,” said the ministry in a post on X.

Two UAE armed forces personnel killed: UAE helicopter crash killed two Armed Forces personnel after their aircraft went down due to a technical malfunction while performing national duty on March 9.

Story continues below this ad UAE downs 12 ballistic missiles: The United Arab Emirates detected 15 ballistic missiles, of which 12 were destroyed, while 3 missiles fell into the sea. A total of 18 UAVs were also detected, out of which 17 were intercepted, while 1 fell within the country’s territory. The UAE Ministry of Defence said that since the start of the Iranian attacks, 253 ballistic missiles have been detected. Of these, 233 were destroyed, 18 fell into the sea, and 2 landed within the country. A total of 1,440 Iranian UAVs have also been detected, of which 1,359 were intercepted, while 81 fell within the country’s territory. 8 cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed. As misinformation regarding “missile alerts” circulates on social media, The Indian Express Global Desk adheres to rigorous verification standards. Our reporting is grounded in direct updates from the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the Saudi and Bahraini Ministries of Defence. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates Mar 10, 2026 09:52 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: US evacuates over 36,000 citizens from Middle East amid ongoing conflict Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: The US State Department, led by President Trump and Secretary Rubio, has successfully evacuated over 36,000 American citizens from the Middle East since February 28. This effort includes completing over two dozen charter flights, with many more Americans departing on commercial flights. The Department’s 24/7 Task Force has directly assisted over 23,000 Americans abroad, providing security guidance and travel assistance. Over 36,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since February 28.



Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State has completed over two dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of… — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) March 9, 2026 Mar 10, 2026 09:48 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Trump threatens Iran with unprecedented force Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran with unprecedented force if it blocks the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a nation, again — death, fire and fury will reign upon them,” he said. Mar 10, 2026 09:45 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: UAE updates National early warning system alert sounds Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) has announced changes to the National Early Warning System sound alerts. The system will remain fully operational to ensure public security alerts. From 9am to 10:30pm, a loud tone will indicate an alert, followed by a standard text message tone for the end of the alert. Between 10:30pm and 9am, a standard message tone will be used for both alert and all-clear notifications. Mar 10, 2026 09:44 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Oil prices fall after Trump signals that war will end soon Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Global oil prices fell in early Tuesday morning trading in Asia. Brent was down by about 8.5% at $92.50 (£68.85) a barrel. US-traded oil also fell around 9%, to $88.60 a barrel. The prices are still about 30% higher than they were at the start of the conflict. The drop follows US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Monday that the war will be over “very soon”. Asian markets appear to have been given a boost by the dip in oil prices in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was up by 2.8% and South Korea’s Kospi exchange rose by more than 5%. Indexes in Asia were dealt a heavy blow by the surge oil prices as many countries in the region are big customers of the Gulf states. Mar 10, 2026 09:42 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Woman killed, 8 injured after Iran attack n Bahrain Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Iran attack in Bahrain killed a 29-year-old woman and injured eight others after a strike hit a residential building in the capital Manama. The siren has been sounded .Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 10, 2026

