Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Woman killed, 8 injured after Iran attack on residential building in Bahrain

Light traffic moves along a main road in downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo)
Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain Attack News Today Live Updates: An Iranian attack in Bahrain killed a 29-year-old Bahraini woman and injured eight others after a strike hit a residential building in the capital Manama, said the Interior Ministry. “A 29-year-old Bahraini woman died, and eight people were injured as a result of the blatant Iranian aggression against a residential building in Manama,” said the ministry in a post on X.
Two UAE armed forces personnel killed: UAE helicopter crash killed two Armed Forces personnel after their aircraft went down due to a technical malfunction while performing national duty on March 9.
UAE downs 12 ballistic missiles: The United Arab Emirates detected 15 ballistic missiles, of which 12 were destroyed, while 3 missiles fell into the sea. A total of 18 UAVs were also detected, out of which 17 were intercepted, while 1 fell within the country’s territory. The UAE Ministry of Defence said that since the start of the Iranian attacks, 253 ballistic missiles have been detected. Of these, 233 were destroyed, 18 fell into the sea, and 2 landed within the country. A total of 1,440 Iranian UAVs have also been detected, of which 1,359 were intercepted, while 81 fell within the country’s territory. 8 cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.
As misinformation regarding “missile alerts” circulates on social media, The Indian Express Global Desk adheres to rigorous verification standards. Our reporting is grounded in direct updates from the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the Saudi and Bahraini Ministries of Defence.
Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation.
