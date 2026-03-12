Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Drone hits building in Dubai’s Creek Harbour as Iran steps up attacks in Gulf

Drone falls on a building in Dubai’s Creek Harbour (Photo/ X @DXBMediaOffice)

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack News Today Live Updates: Dubai authorities confirmed that a drone fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbour, early on Thursday (Mar 12). Following the incident, the authorities said that the building was evacuated to ensure the safety of the residents, and the fire was contained.

UAE says air defence systems intercept Iranian missiles and drones: UAE air defences said that they were responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, with the Ministry of Defence confirming that sounds heard across parts of the country are caused by interception operations. “UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones,” UAE Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

The UAE air defence systems (11 March 2026) engaged 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles and 39 UAVs launched from Iran.



