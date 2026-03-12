Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Drone hits building in Dubai’s Creek Harbour as Iran steps up attacks in Gulf

Dubai, UAE, Abu Dhabi Attack News Today Live Updates: UAE air defences said that they were responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, with the Ministry of Defence confirming that sounds heard across parts of the country are caused by interception operations. “UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones,” UAE Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.
UAE air defences engage 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles, 39 UAVs.— وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 11, 2026
The UAE air defence systems (11 March 2026) engaged 6 ballistic missiles, 7 cruise missiles and 39 UAVs launched from Iran.
