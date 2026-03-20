Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: UAE intercepts drone over Dubai, no casualties reported

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Satellite image taken by a U.S. Geological Survey Landsat satellite shows the fire after an Iranian drone attack targeting the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, March 16, 2026. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Dubai authorities confirmed a successful drone interception with no casualties on Friday morning. Saudi Arabia shot down multiple Iranian drones that aimed at the country’s Eastern Province oil reserve. The Defence Ministry spokesperson confirmed that three drones were intercepted by the Saudi air defences on Friday morning, while around 10 were destroyed on different occasions over the past several hours. Kuwaiti military were also confronted with incoming Iranian missile and drone attacks on Friday. All Kuwaiti residents were asked to follow the safety protocol from authorities.

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Terror network dismantled: The UAE administration said it has dismantled a “terrorist network” funded by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran on Friday. Five members from the network have been arrested. The network, while threatening national security, was involved in money laundering and terrorism financing under a fictitious commercial cover. As per the state news agency, the network breached several economic and legal regulations. There has been no immediate response from Hezbollah or Iran.

Story continues below this ad “The network had been operating within the ​country under a fictitious commercial ⁠cover and sought to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external schemes ‌threatening ⁠the country’s financial stability,” said the UAE state news agency. Qatar energy plant attack: The Iranian attack on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City has reduced the country’s LNG export capacity by 17 per cent. As per QatarEnergy, the “extensive damage will reduce the annual revenue by $20 billion and might take up to five years to repair.” UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump got on a call on Thursday, March 19, to discuss the developments across the region and the Iranian attacks targeting the UAE, violating international law and threatening the state’s sovereignty. Live Updates Mar 20, 2026 09:28 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Bahrain detects incoming threat, sirens activated Sirens were activated by the Bahrain Interior Ministry following the detection of an incoming threat. All residents were urged to head to the nearest safe locations and follow the official safety precautions. Mar 20, 2026 09:26 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Saudi's northern province came under Iranian drone attack Amid a continued stream of drone attacks in Saudi, an incoming drone aimed at Al-Jawf province was intercepted. Al-Jawf province lies to the north of the country. (Al Jazeera) Mar 20, 2026 09:24 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Kuwaiti air defence intercepts incoming hostile missiles Kuwaiti air forces were confronted with incoming hostile missiles and drone attacks, over which the Kuwaiti defence ministry urged all its residents to follow the official safety protocols. Mar 20, 2026 09:22 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: Saudi's Eastern Province now an Iranian drone target, more than five drones intercepted The Saudi Arabia defence ministry confirmed that it destroyed nine more drones that targeted the country's Eastern Province, a key oilfield region. (Al Jazeera) Mar 20, 2026 09:21 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live Updates: UAE successfully intercepted incoming Iranian drones On Friday morning, the UAE defence ministry alerted all its residents of an incoming Iranian air threat, which was later confirmed to be successfully intercepted by the air defence system. The authorities clarified the noises reported were the result of the defensive measures undertaken by the air military forces to intercept the drone.

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