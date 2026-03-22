Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Projectile hits vessel near Sharjah; UAE intercepts 3 missiles, 8 drones

Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: A Middle East Airlines plane takes off from Rafik Hariri International Airport as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (Source: AP Photo)

Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: An unidentified projectile reportedly hit a vessel approximately 15 nautical miles north of the UAE’s Sharjah, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The incident was reported early on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that all crew members on board were safe.

On Saturday night, a missile alert was triggered in Dubai, followed by the skies lighting up as the UAE air defence system intercepted three ballistic missiles and eight Iranian drones. The UAE Defence Ministry announced that since the beginning of the conflict on February 28, 2026, Iran has launched a total of 1,740 drones and 338 ballistic missiles.