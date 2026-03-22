Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Projectile hits vessel near Sharjah; UAE intercepts 3 missiles, 8 drones

Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: A Middle East Airlines plane takes off from Rafik Hariri International Airport as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (Source: AP Photo)
Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: An unidentified projectile reportedly hit a vessel approximately 15 nautical miles north of the UAE’s Sharjah, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The incident was reported early on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that all crew members on board were safe.
On Saturday night, a missile alert was triggered in Dubai, followed by the skies lighting up as the UAE air defence system intercepted three ballistic missiles and eight Iranian drones. The UAE Defence Ministry announced that since the beginning of the conflict on February 28, 2026, Iran has launched a total of 1,740 drones and 338 ballistic missiles.
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Diego Garcia attack: On Saturday, Iran reportedly launched two ballistic missiles targeting the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, as per a Wall Street Journal report citing US officials. Neither missile successfully reached the target. One was reported to malfunction in midflight, while the other was intercepted by a US warship.
Trump threatens Iran: In his social media post, Trump threatened to strike Iran’s power infrastructure, signalling widened US strikes on Iran that might ultimately affect daily civilian life. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump said on Truth Social.