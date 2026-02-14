New UK border rules: Dual British citizens will not be allowed to enter without UK passport

The change will come into effect on February 25, following new border rules. (This is an AI-generated image for representational purpose only)

British individuals with dual citizenship may not be able to enter the UK anymore if they don’t have a British passport. They have been warned they could be denied boarding a flight, ferry or train to the UK after February 25 if they do not carry a valid British passport.

The change will come into effect on February 25, following new border rules by the Home Office stating that everyone travelling to the UK will need permission to travel, unless they are a British or Irish citizen, or are otherwise exempt.

What if one doesn’t have a British passport?

Visitors making short stays must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation costing £16 (Rs 1,977).