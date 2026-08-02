How dry Dutch summers are disrupting Germany’s river trade

A barge passes under a bride on the Lek river near Beusichem, Netherlands, Thursday, July 30, 2026, due to drought conditions. (AP Photo)

As Europe grapples with severe drought causing rivers to dry up, it is also putting Netherlands’ dikes — the flood defences — under strain, leading to disruptions in the transport of cargo, and irrigation restrictions on farmers, the Associated Press reported.

The drought has also led to wildfires in France and Spain, with water in Danube and Rhine rivers decreasing to record low levels.

Volunteers across the Netherlands are inspecting dikes for cracks caused by the exceptionally dry weather. They are looking for possible weak spots and are plotting them over a mobile application for authorities to carry out swift repairs.

Why are the dikes at risk?

Many inland dikes are made of peat, which requires to be moist to function strongly as it holds back water. If the ground dries out, the peat weakens, and there are chances of water seeping through the dikes and causing floods.