Drowning In Debt: Chinese company pays off bank debt with 900 tonnes of liquor

As tastes rapidly change, Chinese consumers are swapping mass-produced local beers for imports and local craft beers. As tastes rapidly change, Chinese consumers are swapping mass-produced local beers for imports and local craft beers.

A Chinese company unable to raise money to repay a bank loan cleared off its debt by handing over 900 tonnes of liquor to the lending institution instead. The unnamed debtor operates a distillery and had taken an 8 million yuan (over Rs 8 crore) loan from the bank in Qionglai, southwest China’s Sichuan province, in June 2015.

The borrower is said to have defaulted on his payments, which led to the bank filing a debt collection in 2016. After two years of court hearings, the court in Sichuan had passed an order for the auctioning of four of the company’s large distilling vats to recover the 10 million yuan principle and back interest that the company owed the bank. No one is said to have shown interest in purchasing the liqour.

Subsequently, the bank, on the request of the lender, agreed to take possession of the entire liquor, which was valued at 9.94 million yuan, for itself and write off the loan.

Interestingly, the entire lot of 900 tonne was physically transported to the bank on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The Chengdu Economic Daily reported that the bank had accepted that the entire loan had now been paid off with the liqour. Baijiu, which is the world’s best-selling alcohol by volume, is made from sorghum and produced in traditional pot stills around China.

As China’s economy grows, drinking has increased rapidly in the country.

As tastes rapidly change, Chinese consumers are swapping mass-produced local beers for imports and local craft beers.

The World Health Organisation and a Lancet report say that per capita consumption has risen from 4.9 litres per year to 6.7 litres. When non-drinkers are excluded, the per capita consumption soars to 15.1 litres annually.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App