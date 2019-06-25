Toggle Menu
Drones disrupt flights at Singapore airport for second time in a weekhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/drones-disrupt-flights-at-singapore-airport-for-second-time-in-a-week-5798117/

Drones disrupt flights at Singapore airport for second time in a week

Around 18 departures and arrivals were delayed and seven flights were diverted from the global transit hub due to "bad weather and unauthorised drone activities", the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday.

Drones disrupt flights at Singapore airport for second time in a week
A similar incident involving drone flying affected 38 flights on Tuesday and Wednesday last week. (Source: File Photo)

Unauthorised drone flying caused the second spate of delays and flight diversions in less than a week at Singapore’s Changi airport on Monday night, the city-state’s aviation authority said.

Around 18 departures and arrivals were delayed and seven flights were diverted from the global transit hub due to “bad weather and unauthorised drone activities”, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday.

A similar incident involving drone flying affected 38 flights on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Authorities are investigating.

A surge in the availability of drones has become an increasing security concern for airports around the world.

In December, drone sightings caused three days of travel chaos at London’s Gatwick airport, resulting in the cancellation or diversion of about 1,000 flights at an estimated cost of more than 50 million pounds ($64 million).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Filling Iran oil gap in India: US supplies outshine Middle East crude
2 For Erdogan, the bill for Turkey’s debt-fueled growth comes due
3 FedEx sues US government over ‘impossible’ task of policing exports to China