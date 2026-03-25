Drone attack sets Kuwait International Airport fuel tank on fire

A fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport burst into flames on Wednesday after a drone hit the facility. ​Kuwait’s Civil Aviation ​Authority said it immediately deployed emergency procedures ​and firefighting ‌teams ⁠are working to douse the blaze. The official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait, Abdullah Al‑Rajhi, confirmed that an initial assessment revealed the damage was limited to property and there have been no casualties.

After the attack, the Kuwaiti Army said: “The Kuwaiti air defences are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”