Drone attack sets Kuwait International Airport fuel tank on fire

A fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport burst into flames on Wednesday after a drone hit the facility. Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said it immediately deployed emergency procedures and firefighting teams are working to douse the blaze. The official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait, Abdullah Al‑Rajhi, confirmed that an initial assessment revealed the damage was limited to property and there have been no casualties.
After the attack, the Kuwaiti Army said: “The Kuwaiti air defences are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”
Is Kuwait airport open?
So far, there is no report of the Kuwait International Airport closing down. Kuwait Airways is scheduled to resume normal flight operations from and to Cairo on March 26. The flights will go via Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate four weekly flights: Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
Earlier, Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority mandated travel companies to fully refund the value of cancelled tickets within 15 working days.
Official spokesperson of the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, said this mandate was to protect the rights of affected passengers whose flights and reservations have been canceled.
Al-Rajhi added that the passenger has the right to a full refund of the ticket value if it was not used, and if only part of it was used, the value of the unused portion shall be fully refunded, even if the ticket is non-refundable according to its terms, with no obligation to force the passenger to reschedule or accept travel vouchers or convert the amount to credit without their consent.
He pointed out the passenger’s right to a refund for the value of hotel reservations and other unused tourism services, including car rentals, extra baggage, insurance, and the like, with travel companies obligated to contact service providers to recover the amounts or provide the passenger with proof of the impossibility of doing so.
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