Driver slams car into headquarters of Jewish religious order in New York City, Mamdani calls it ‘horrifying’

The crash took place around 8:45pm (local time) at the Gothic revival structure at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. (AP Photo/ Representational)

A motorist slammed his car into the rear entrance of the headquarters of the Jewish religious order in New York City on Wednesday night, in an incident where no one was injured but the police said that they are investigating it as a hate crime.

The crash took place at the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn and New City Police said that the driver of the car was arrested. Chabad followers, who are also known as Lubavitchers, belong to the ultra-Orthodox Hasidic school of Judaism.