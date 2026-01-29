Driver slams car into headquarters of Jewish religious order in New York City, Mamdani calls it ‘horrifying’

A motorist slammed his car into the rear entrance of the headquarters of the Jewish religious order in New York City on Wednesday night, in an incident where no one was injured but the police said that they are investigating it as a hate crime.
The crash took place at the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn and New City Police said that the driver of the car was arrested. Chabad followers, who are also known as Lubavitchers, belong to the ultra-Orthodox Hasidic school of Judaism.
Watch as @nypdpc and @nycmayor provide an update on an ongoing investigation in Brooklyn. https://t.co/b60lYfP2mc— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 29, 2026
Detailing the incident at a press briefing, New City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the driver was immediately arrested and no was injured in the incident and that the crash is being investigated as a hate crime. Tisch was present at the news conference alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYC Attorney General Letitia James.
I am at 770 Chabad World Headquarters in Crown Heights, where a man intentionally, and repeatedly, crashed his car into the building. I am relieved that no one was injured in this horrifying incident.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2026
This is deeply alarming, especially given the deep meaning and history of the…
Tisch added that a bomb squad swept the car and no explosive devices were found. Mamadani called the act “horrifying” and “deeply alarming” and added that the driver who was arrested “intentionally, and repeatedly, crashed his car into the building.”
Chabad Lubavitch spokesperson Motti Seligson, in a social media post, said the driver was arrested “almost immediately”, adding, “Earlier tonight a car crashed into a side entrance at Chabad HQ at 770 Eastern Parkway, the building encompasses one of the most important synagogues in the world.”
The crash took place around 8:45pm (local time) at the Gothic revival structure at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights. As per the videos recorded from the crash site, a grey Honda sedan is visible with a cargo carrier on the roof and New Jersey plates.
The car had slammed into a pair of wooden doors, one of which flew away. The driver backed the car and hit the door again, breaking off the second door as well.
(with inputs from Reuters)