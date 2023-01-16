scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘Dress like a cabbage’: surviving the world’s coldest city

Located 5,000 km east of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East, the thermometer regularly drops well below minus 40 in Yakutsk.

A pedestrian crosses a road on a frosty day in Yakutsk. (Reuters)
Temperatures have plunged to minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit) this week in Yakutsk during an abnormally long cold snap in the Siberian city known as the coldest on earth.

Located 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East, residents of the mining city often see the thermometer regularly drop well below minus 40.

Vendor Yegor Dyachkovsky, 45, poses for a picture at an open-air market on a frosty day in Yakutsk. (Reuters)

“You can’t fight it. You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer,” said Anastasia Gruzdeva, outside in two scarves, two pairs of gloves and multiple hats and hoods.

“You don’t really feel the cold in the city. Or maybe it’s just the brain prepares you for it, and tells you everything is normal,” she added in the city shrouded by icy mist.

A view shows an open-air market on a frosty day in Yakutsk. (Reuters)

Another resident, Nurgusun Starostina, who sells frozen fish at a market without the need for a fridge or freezer, said there were no special secrets to deal with the cold. “Just dress warmly,” she said. “In layers, like a cabbage!”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 18:12 IST
