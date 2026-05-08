‘They burned him alive’: How a viral ‘fake disease’ rumour led to the brutal killing of DRC health workers

“They burned him alive, without even leaving me a trace of him,” said Justine Tangakeya, widow of slain health worker John Tangakeya, recalling the mob attack that killed her husband in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), news agency Reuters reported.

John Tangakeya and Placide Mbungi, both medical workers, were killed on October 6, 2025, in the Isangi area of Tshopo province while conducting a vaccine-related survey. The health workers were accused by residents of Ilambi village of spreading “fake diseases”. Four health workers were killed in the attack, while one survived.

A surviving team member, Mbatu, told Reuters that despite repeated attempts by the doctors to explain they were carrying out vaccine research, villagers remained distrustful. The presence of outsiders wearing high-visibility jackets and carrying digital tablets reportedly deepened suspicion within the community.

Rise of health misinformation in Africa

The killings have spotlighted the growing danger posed by online misinformation across parts of Africa, where false claims about diseases and vaccines are increasingly fuelling distrust in healthcare workers and institutions.

According to Reuters, social media platforms have amplified fabricated claims about an “imaginary disease” allegedly causing men’s genitals to shrink or atrophy. Public health experts warn that such rumours are eroding trust in healthcare systems and triggering violence against frontline workers.

Attacks on health workers: What the data shows

The WHO-led Africa Infodemic Response Alliance (AIRA) has reported that at least 17 health workers have been killed in violence-related incidents in the DRC, though some deaths remain unverified.

In countries including Congo, Mozambique and Malawi, healthcare workers have also faced attacks linked to misinformation surrounding cholera outbreaks and vaccination drives.

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A WHO misinformation hotline reportedly recorded a sharp rise in health-related misinformation calls — from 3,331 at the start of 2025 to 31,336 by December.

AIRA’s monitoring project, launched last year, documented nearly 500 incidents linked to conspiracy theories, rumours and false health information.

Viral church videos and miracle cure claims

In early October, Dr Bavon Tangunza, manager of the AIRA alliance in Congo, received alerts about the rapid spread of fake illness claims in Tshopo province.

Soon after, videos began circulating online claiming miraculous cures. One widely shared clip featured pastor Jules Mulindwa of the Pentecostal Church Light of the World in Kisangani allegedly “curing” a taxi driver through prayer during a church gathering.

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Reuters reported that the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified, and the identity of the taxi driver remained unclear.

Mulindwa, who describes himself as a prophet, previously served 12 months in prison in a defamation-related case. Congo Fact Check had earlier reported that he also claimed to have cured coronavirus. However, his family and legal representatives dispute aspects of the conviction.

Another church leader linked to Assemblée Chrétienne de Kisangani also claimed to possess a cure. A university student, James Baka of Kisangani, told Reuters he personally witnessed what he described as a “miraculous healing”.

Meta, fact-checkers and the misinformation battle

The October video linked to Mulindwa’s church was flagged by Reuters and later reviewed by Meta through its third-party fact-checking programme.

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Under Meta’s system, fact-checkers assign ratings that determine whether content receives warning labels, reduced visibility or other restrictions. The final enforcement action depends on the assessment made by independent fact-checking partners.

Meanwhile, Gaston Mukendi, director of local news outlet Tshopo Kwetu, defended his organisation’s reporting on the alleged illness, saying the publication was acting within its journalistic responsibilities.

Colonial legacy and distrust in medical systems

Experts say mistrust of medical institutions in Congo cannot be separated from the country’s colonial past.

The DRC gained independence from Belgium in 1960 after decades of brutal colonial exploitation under King Leopold II. Historians estimate that millions died during Leopold’s rule due to forced labour, violence, starvation and disease. Women and children were frequently held hostage during rubber extraction operations, according to National Geographic.

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Public health researchers say this history — combined with controversial Western medical trials in Africa — has contributed to deep-rooted scepticism toward vaccines, healthcare workers and government-backed health campaigns.

“When populations do not trust vaccines, health workers or government policies, they stop accessing services that could help them survive,” Tangunza was quoted as saying.

How authorities responded after the killings

Following the killings of Placide Mbungi and John Tangakeya, misinformation spread rapidly across local communities and online platforms.

In response, provincial authorities issued printed public notices denying the rumours and urging residents not to believe false claims.

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AIRA also launched a counter-misinformation campaign using radio broadcasts, online messaging and community outreach workers to rebuild public trust and prepare communities for future health emergencies.

However, the organisation is facing severe funding constraints following cuts in foreign aid, according to AIRA director Ho. An AI-powered platform designed to monitor online misinformation trends has reportedly become inactive because the organisation can no longer afford subscription costs.

Health experts say continued collaboration between the WHO and AIRA could play a critical role in addressing the growing misinformation crisis in central Africa.

(This article was curated by Salonee Kulkarni, an intern with The Indian Express.)