Dramatic moment a cargo ship crashes into tiny Chinese fishing boat: Video

An 82,000-tonne cargo ship hit a fishing boat in the Singapore Strait. Watch the footage and read what happened.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readSep 22, 2026 12:20 PM IST First published on: Sep 22, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Cargo shipsAn 82,000-ton cargo ship has ploughed into a Chinese fishing boat in the Singapore Strait. (Screengrab/X/@Telegraph)

A large cargo ship hit a small fishing boat in the Singapore Strait, according to the Telegraph. Video from the fishing boat shows crew members holding onto rails as water rushed over the deck. No one was hurt in the crash.

The Panama-flagged ship, First Margaux, is 229 metres long and weighs about 82,300 tonnes. It hit the Luqing Yuanyu 108, a fishing boat about 49 metres long, at around 8am last Thursday, 17 September, according to ship-tracking data. Both ships were heading west toward the Strait of Malacca at the time.

The video shows the fishing crew watching the ship get closer from behind.

They shout as the gap between the two boats closes. Then the cargo ship hits the side of the fishing boat, pushing it sideways. Water pours over the deck as the crew hold onto rails.

Ship tracking data shows both vessels were in the same lane heading west. The cargo ship was moving two to three knots faster than the fishing boat and was passing it at the time. Traffic in the area was heavy, leaving little room to move. No one has said yet who was at fault.

After the crash

Panama’s Maritime Authority said the cargo ship was not damaged. The fishing boat was damaged but stayed afloat and reached port on its own. Officials said both crews were safe and in good health.

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Maritime analyst Sal Mercogliano commented on the footage, saying “one of the problems of ship collision videos is you only get one perspective.” He also pointed out that the Singapore Strait is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.

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The cargo ship kept moving for about two hours before it stopped, turned around, and dropped anchor. The fishing boat kept sending its location signal and reached a nearby berth soon after.

How the footage was verified

BBC Verify checked the clips shared on social media and confirmed they show the real collision. The team identified both ships and traced the crash to waters near Singapore, with evidence pointing to 17 September as the date it happened. BBC Verify said it remains unclear whether anyone was injured or killed, and why the collision happened.

The Singapore Strait is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world. Large ships pass through narrow lanes there every day, sharing space with smaller boats.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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