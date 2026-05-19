At least 120 dead in Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, official says

Medical supplies are stacked inside a World Health Organization (WHO) warehouse in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo: AP)

At least 120 people have died in an outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with hundreds more suspected cases, according to officials. Health authorities say the situation is evolving quickly, and more cases are likely to be detected in the coming weeks.

The government has announced plans to open three new treatment centres in the eastern Ituri province, while the World Health Organization (WHO) is sending experts to support the response.

Delayed detection raises concern

Health experts say the outbreak went undetected for weeks because early tests looked for the wrong strain of the virus.

“Because early tests looked for the wrong strain of Ebola, we got false negatives and lost weeks of response time,” Matthew M Kavanagh of Georgetown University was quoted saying by Associated Press (AP). “We are playing catch-up against a very dangerous pathogen.”

The first death linked to the outbreak was recorded on April 24 in Bunia. However, Ebola was only confirmed on May 14, with the Bundibugyo strain identified a day later.

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Officials say the delay allowed the virus to spread in several areas, including Bunia, Goma, Mongbwalu, Butembo and Nyakunde.

Spread and rising cases

Authorities report:

More than 300 suspected cases in Ituri and North Kivu

120 confirmed deaths in DR Congo

One death and a suspected case in neighbouring Uganda

Experts warn the numbers could rise sharply as surveillance improves.

“I suspect that the number of cases is going to go up pretty dramatically,” Dr Craig Spencer, a public health expert and Ebola survivor, told AP.

No approved vaccine or treatment

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain, a rare form of Ebola for which there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

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The virus spreads through contact with bodily fluids and causes symptoms such as:

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Unexplained bleeding

Health workers say the lack of medicines is a major concern, although experimental treatments may become available soon.

Response measures stepped up

Authorities are increasing efforts to contain the outbreak:

Three new Ebola treatment centres to be opened

WHO deploying expert teams

Cross-border screening in neighbouring countries

Increased surveillance in affected regions

An American doctor is among those infected and is being transferred for treatment, AP reported.

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Seven Americans are being moved to Germany for monitoring, according to US health officials.

Panic and humanitarian challenges

Residents in affected areas say fear is growing as cases rise.

“I know the consequences of Ebola,” Bunia resident Noela Lumo told AP, adding that she began making protective masks after hearing of the outbreak.

The region already faces a humanitarian crisis, with poor infrastructure and ongoing violence complicating the response. More than 270,000 people are displaced in Ituri alone.

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Also read WHO declares rare Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda a global health emergency: All you need to know

This is only the third recorded outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain since it was first identified in Uganda in 2007.

Eastern Congo has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks over the years, but officials warn this one is particularly concerning due to the delayed response and lack of vaccines.

“The situation is quite worrying and is evolving pretty quickly,” a medical aid worker told AP.

(With inputs from agencies)