At least 120 dead in Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, official says

Health experts say the outbreak went undetected for weeks because early tests looked for the wrong strain of the virus.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 19, 2026 11:50 AM IST First published on: May 19, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
WHO Congo EbolaMedical supplies are stacked inside a World Health Organization (WHO) warehouse in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo: AP)

At least 120 people have died in an outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with hundreds more suspected cases, according to officials. Health authorities say the situation is evolving quickly, and more cases are likely to be detected in the coming weeks.

The government has announced plans to open three new treatment centres in the eastern Ituri province, while the World Health Organization (WHO) is sending experts to support the response.

Delayed detection raises concern

Health experts say the outbreak went undetected for weeks because early tests looked for the wrong strain of the virus.

“Because early tests looked for the wrong strain of Ebola, we got false negatives and lost weeks of response time,” Matthew M Kavanagh of Georgetown University was quoted saying by Associated Press (AP). “We are playing catch-up against a very dangerous pathogen.”

Also read Ebola alert: Health Ministry ramps up airport screening, surveillance and lab preparedness

The first death linked to the outbreak was recorded on April 24 in Bunia. However, Ebola was only confirmed on May 14, with the Bundibugyo strain identified a day later.

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Officials say the delay allowed the virus to spread in several areas, including Bunia, Goma, Mongbwalu, Butembo and Nyakunde.

Spread and rising cases

Authorities report:

  • More than 300 suspected cases in Ituri and North Kivu
  • 120 confirmed deaths in DR Congo
  • One death and a suspected case in neighbouring Uganda

Experts warn the numbers could rise sharply as surveillance improves.

“I suspect that the number of cases is going to go up pretty dramatically,” Dr Craig Spencer, a public health expert and Ebola survivor, told AP.

No approved vaccine or treatment

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain, a rare form of Ebola for which there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

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The virus spreads through contact with bodily fluids and causes symptoms such as:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle pain
  • Vomiting and diarrhoea
  • Unexplained bleeding

Health workers say the lack of medicines is a major concern, although experimental treatments may become available soon.

Response measures stepped up

Authorities are increasing efforts to contain the outbreak:

  • Three new Ebola treatment centres to be opened
  • WHO deploying expert teams
  • Cross-border screening in neighbouring countries
  • Increased surveillance in affected regions

An American doctor is among those infected and is being transferred for treatment, AP reported.

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Seven Americans are being moved to Germany for monitoring, according to US health officials.

Panic and humanitarian challenges

Residents in affected areas say fear is growing as cases rise.

“I know the consequences of Ebola,” Bunia resident Noela Lumo told AP, adding that she began making protective masks after hearing of the outbreak.

The region already faces a humanitarian crisis, with poor infrastructure and ongoing violence complicating the response. More than 270,000 people are displaced in Ituri alone.

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Also read WHO declares rare Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda a global health emergency: All you need to know

This is only the third recorded outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain since it was first identified in Uganda in 2007.

Eastern Congo has experienced multiple Ebola outbreaks over the years, but officials warn this one is particularly concerning due to the delayed response and lack of vaccines.

“The situation is quite worrying and is evolving pretty quickly,” a medical aid worker told AP.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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