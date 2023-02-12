scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

DP World ILT20 final Sunday night; Desert Vipers take on Gulf Giants

The Vipers, who booked their place in the final after defeating Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, have depended a lot on the hard-hitting Alex Hales.

Alex Hales of Desert Vipers bats during Match 21 of the DP World International League T20 between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, January 29, 2023. (Deepak Malik/CREIMAS)

Desert Vipers will be hoping for another Hale-storm as they take on the Gulf Giants in the final of the DP World International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Vipers, who booked their place in the final after defeating Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, have depended a lot on the hard-hitting Alex Hales. The Englishman has led the most run scorer’s table for the better part of the competition with 468 runs in 11 matches. Gulf Giants captain James Vince will be betting big on his batters Colin de Grandhomme and Gerhard Erasmus and the bowlers led by Chris Jordan.

DP World ILT20 trophies on display during Qualifier 1 of the league between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers held at Dubai International Stadium, February 8, 2023. (Deepak Malik/CREIMAS)

The DP World ILT20 saw some exciting batting performances by Gulf Giants’ James Vince, Dubai Capitals’ Rovman Powell and MI Emirates’ Kieron Pollard. Among the bowlers, Gulf Giants’ Chris Jordan and David Wiese, and Desert Vipers’ Wanindu Hasaranga stood out with their performances.

Among the 24 UAE players who grabbed this opportunity to rub shoulders with international stars, hard-hitter Muhammad Waseem for MI Emirates, the dependable Rohan Mustafa for Desert Vipers and speedsters Junaid Siddique for Sharjah Warriors and Akif Raja for Dubai Capitals, turned in some memorable performances.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
Chris Jordan of Gulf Giants bowls during Match 24 of the DP World International League T20 between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, February 1, 2023. (Pankaj Nangia/CREIMAS)

The players are also vying for the DP World ILT20 player awards. The top run-scorer will bag the Green Belt, the top wicket-taker gets the White Belt, the Most Valuable Player will receive the Red Belt, and the Most Valuable UAE Player will be given the Blue Belt. The Black Belt will be presented to the owner of the victorious team.

The inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 has been a big cricket extravaganza. The month-long competition, which began at the Dubai International Stadium on 13 January 2023, witnessed over 100 international stars and several local players showcase their batting and bowling feats.

Junaid Siddique of Sharjah Warriors appeals unsuccessfully during Match 30 of the DP World International League T20 between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, February 6, 2023. (Vipin Pawar/CREIMAS)

Cricket lovers thronged the stadiums to watch the matches and enjoy fan activities across the three venues – Dubai International Stadium, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tournament also got a grand viewership on television, recording over 211 million viewers on Zee’s linear channels and digital platform in India alone.

Advertisement

When it comes to the prize money, the DP World ILT20 has left no stone unturned to ensure it compares with some of the biggest cricket leagues. The winning team will receive $700,000 – along with a beautiful trophy – and the runner-up team will receive $300,000.

Muhammad Waseem of MI Emirates bats during Match 26 of the DP World International League T20 between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, February 3, 2023. (Deepak Malik/CREIMAS)

Over the last four weeks, each of the franchises in the DP World ILT20 formed a strong connection with cricket fans in the UAE as witnessed in the crowds at the stadium and the chatter on social media. The organisers see the tournament as a stepping stone to build a robust cricket culture in the UAE.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 14:00 IST
Next Story

Sid-Kiara wedding: Everyone agrees Instagrammy weddings are cringe, but still can’t get enough of them. Here’s why

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close