DP World ILT20 final Sunday night; Desert Vipers take on Gulf Giants

Desert Vipers will be hoping for another Hale-storm as they take on the Gulf Giants in the final of the DP World International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Vipers, who booked their place in the final after defeating Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, have depended a lot on the hard-hitting Alex Hales. The Englishman has led the most run scorer’s table for the better part of the competition with 468 runs in 11 matches. Gulf Giants captain James Vince will be betting big on his batters Colin de Grandhomme and Gerhard Erasmus and the bowlers led by Chris Jordan.

DP World ILT20 trophies on display during Qualifier 1 of the league between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers held at Dubai International Stadium, February 8, 2023. (Deepak Malik/CREIMAS) DP World ILT20 trophies on display during Qualifier 1 of the league between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers held at Dubai International Stadium, February 8, 2023. (Deepak Malik/CREIMAS)

The DP World ILT20 saw some exciting batting performances by Gulf Giants’ James Vince, Dubai Capitals’ Rovman Powell and MI Emirates’ Kieron Pollard. Among the bowlers, Gulf Giants’ Chris Jordan and David Wiese, and Desert Vipers’ Wanindu Hasaranga stood out with their performances.

Among the 24 UAE players who grabbed this opportunity to rub shoulders with international stars, hard-hitter Muhammad Waseem for MI Emirates, the dependable Rohan Mustafa for Desert Vipers and speedsters Junaid Siddique for Sharjah Warriors and Akif Raja for Dubai Capitals, turned in some memorable performances.

Chris Jordan of Gulf Giants bowls during Match 24 of the DP World International League T20 between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, February 1, 2023. (Pankaj Nangia/CREIMAS) Chris Jordan of Gulf Giants bowls during Match 24 of the DP World International League T20 between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, February 1, 2023. (Pankaj Nangia/CREIMAS)

The players are also vying for the DP World ILT20 player awards. The top run-scorer will bag the Green Belt, the top wicket-taker gets the White Belt, the Most Valuable Player will receive the Red Belt, and the Most Valuable UAE Player will be given the Blue Belt. The Black Belt will be presented to the owner of the victorious team.

The inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 has been a big cricket extravaganza. The month-long competition, which began at the Dubai International Stadium on 13 January 2023, witnessed over 100 international stars and several local players showcase their batting and bowling feats.

Junaid Siddique of Sharjah Warriors appeals unsuccessfully during Match 30 of the DP World International League T20 between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, February 6, 2023. (Vipin Pawar/CREIMAS) Junaid Siddique of Sharjah Warriors appeals unsuccessfully during Match 30 of the DP World International League T20 between Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, February 6, 2023. (Vipin Pawar/CREIMAS)

Cricket lovers thronged the stadiums to watch the matches and enjoy fan activities across the three venues – Dubai International Stadium, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tournament also got a grand viewership on television, recording over 211 million viewers on Zee’s linear channels and digital platform in India alone.

When it comes to the prize money, the DP World ILT20 has left no stone unturned to ensure it compares with some of the biggest cricket leagues. The winning team will receive $700,000 – along with a beautiful trophy – and the runner-up team will receive $300,000.

Muhammad Waseem of MI Emirates bats during Match 26 of the DP World International League T20 between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, February 3, 2023. (Deepak Malik/CREIMAS) Muhammad Waseem of MI Emirates bats during Match 26 of the DP World International League T20 between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, February 3, 2023. (Deepak Malik/CREIMAS)

Over the last four weeks, each of the franchises in the DP World ILT20 formed a strong connection with cricket fans in the UAE as witnessed in the crowds at the stadium and the chatter on social media. The organisers see the tournament as a stepping stone to build a robust cricket culture in the UAE.