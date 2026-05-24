Dozens feared trapped after nine-storey building collapses in the Philippines

30 to 40 people were reported missing based on information from ​the ​site foreman

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 24, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Caution tape marks the area around a collapsed building in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo)Caution tape marks the area around a collapsed building in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo)
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Dozens of people are feared trapped under rubble after a nine-storey building under construction collapsed in Luzon, the Philippines.

Several, including the site foreman, ⁠managed ​to escape, and 24 others in the vicinity have been rescued. According to information from ​the ​site foreman, around 30 to 40 people were feared trapped, Jay Pelayo, the Angeles City information officer, told DZBB radio, as quoted by Reuters. According to a site engineer, 19 people had been working at the ⁠site, ‌Pelayo said.

This comes a day after a massive fire engulfed a coastal community in Manila.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with more than 100 police and other government personnel at the spot, AP reported police Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez, as saying.

It was not immediately ‌clear what caused the collapse, Pelayo said, adding that the city engineer is reviewing the construction history.

“The assessment is not yet ‌finished. The unified command system is still working on it, and it is ‌too early ​to determine the ​cause ​of the collapse, which is still being evaluated,” Pelayo said.

“Power lines were ​hit and were now being ⁠secured. We are calling on residents in the area to cooperate with authorities so rescue operations ‌for ⁠those trapped are not delayed, and no one else is put at ​risk,” he said.

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Angeles City used to host one of the largest overseas US Air Force bases until it closed in the early 1990s.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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