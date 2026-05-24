Dozens feared trapped after nine-storey building collapses in the Philippines

Caution tape marks the area around a collapsed building in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo)

Dozens of people are feared trapped under rubble after a nine-storey building under construction collapsed in Luzon, the Philippines.

Several, including the site foreman, ⁠managed ​to escape, and 24 others in the vicinity have been rescued. According to information from ​the ​site foreman, around 30 to 40 people were feared trapped, Jay Pelayo, the Angeles City information officer, told DZBB radio, as quoted by Reuters. According to a site engineer, 19 people had been working at the ⁠site, ‌Pelayo said.

This comes a day after a massive fire engulfed a coastal community in Manila.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with more than 100 police and other government personnel at the spot, AP reported police Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez, as saying.