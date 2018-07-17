Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
  • WATCH: Below Douma, Syria’s underground war

WATCH: Below Douma, Syria’s underground war

The tunnels, believed to be about 5 km long and 15 ft high, were controlled by the Jaish-al-Islam and are big enough to drive a four-wheeler through them.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: July 17, 2018 2:54:39 pm
Related News

How did a group of rebels fighting on the edge of the Syrian capital survive the siege for so long? The BBC explored a complex web of underground tunnels unearthed after regime forces recaptured Douma, a small town near Damascus.

The tunnels, believed to be about 5 km long and 15 ft high, were controlled by the Jaish-al-Islam and are big enough to drive a four-wheeler through them. Inside, partially burnt papers laid strewn on the floors and the walls were covered in soot. It was well-equipped considering it had a conference room, a hospital and prison cells.

Hundreds of prisoners were released when Douma fell to regime forces; some claiming that they were forced to dig the tunnels during the captivity.

With 11-12 million of the pre-war population of Syria displaced and about half a million dead, the future of the country remains uncertain, as, the war is far from being over.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement