‘Trump should talk to Modi’: Retired US colonel Douglas Macgregor on American role in Israel-US war

Tucker Carlson and Douglas Macgregor were discussing the potential consequences the US involvement in the war. (screenshot)

In an interview to American political activist and commentator Tucker Carlson, Douglas Macgregor, a retired colonel of the United States Army said continuous US involvement in the Israel-Iran war will lead to severe economic consequences. He also suggested US should find a mediator like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Macgregor and Carlson were discussing the potential consequences the US involvement in the war. The clip, shared widely online, features Carlson asking Macgregor how the United States could exit what he described as the “Iran war.”

On suggesting Modi as a mediator, Macgregor said, “You can say well, he was just in Israel. That’s fine. He has got good relations with Israel; that’s not a bad thing. He also has good relations with Iran…and reasonable relations with the Chinese.”