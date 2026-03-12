‘Trump should talk to Modi’: Retired US colonel Douglas Macgregor on American role in Israel-US war

In an interview to American political activist and commentator Tucker Carlson, Douglas Macgregor, a retired colonel of the United States Army said continuous US involvement in the Israel-Iran warwill lead to severe economic consequences. He also suggested US should find a mediator like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Macgregor and Carlson were discussing the potential consequences the US involvement in the war. The clip, shared widely online, features Carlson asking Macgregor how the United States could exit what he described as the “Iran war.”
On suggesting Modi as a mediator, Macgregor said, “You can say well, he was just in Israel. That’s fine. He has got good relations with Israel; that’s not a bad thing. He also has good relations with Iran…and reasonable relations with the Chinese.”
Tucker Carlson asks Col. Douglas Macgregor how the United States can get out of the Iran war.
“Somebody will say, why do you end it? Because if we don’t, we’re going to hit $300 per barrel of oil. We’re going to watch 60–80% of stock values crash. People are going to lose… pic.twitter.com/59tniWVNhq
He added, “He is historically leading a neutral state that is growing in stature, in power, in influence; we should recognize it and welcome it and not treat it as a problem. And I think President Trump should speak to him and say we need to end this.”
According to Macgregor, escalating hostilities could trigger dramatic disruptions to global markets and energy prices. “Somebody will say, why do you end it? Because if we don’t, we’re going to hit $300 per barrel of oil. We’re going to watch 60–80% of stock values crash. People are going to lose trillions in wealth. It will be a disaster, and it’s not something we’ll recover from,” he said in the video.
Macgregor further argued that the situation carries multiple risks if tensions escalate further.
“We’ve thrown all caution to the wind. Think of any number of worst-case scenarios, they are on the horizon,” he said.
During the discussion, Macgregor also referenced the role of the US president in decision-making regarding the conflict. Mentioning Donald Trump, he said the president’s responsibility is to weigh the domestic consequences of foreign policy decisions.
“President Trump is still president of the United States, not president of Israel,” Macgregor said.
He added that the president must consider the impact of the ongoing conflict on Americans at home. “He has to think about the consequences here at home for us for the average man, not for the billionaire class, not the Epstein class.”
The clip was posted on X by @FracturedLight0 and has drawn attention amid the ongoing debate over Washington’s role in the broader Israel-Iran conflict.
