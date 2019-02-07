Toggle Menu
Trump’s State of Union address viewed by 46.8 million viewershttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/donald-trumps-state-of-union-address-viewed-by-46-8-million-viewers5573092/

Trump’s State of Union address viewed by 46.8 million viewers

The Trump-friendly Fox News Channel dominated the coverage, with 11.1 million people watching the speech on that network. NBC was second with 7.1 million, CBS had 6.7 million, ABC had 5.9 million, MSNBC had 3.8 million and CNN had 3.4 million.

State of the Union: Trump's State of Union address viewed by 46.8 million viewers
 President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington (Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address was seen by 46.8 million television viewers, an increase over his 2018 speech.

The Nielsen company said the speech, which was delayed by the government shutdown, topped last year’s audience of 45.6 million. His first such address before Congress in 2017 was seen by 47.7 million.

The Trump-friendly Fox News Channel dominated the coverage, with 11.1 million people watching the speech on that network. NBC was second with 7.1 million, CBS had 6.7 million, ABC had 5.9 million, MSNBC had 3.8 million and CNN had 3.4 million.

Nearly 4 million Fox viewers didn’t stick around for Stacey Abrams’ Democratic response, but the network’s audience was still larger than all others.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US and China to resume trade talks next week in Beijing
2 Bangladesh seals off border with Myanmar amid fresh influx of refugees
3 US court blocks execution of Muslim inmate who requested imam