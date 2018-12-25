Donald Trump’s most controversial, offensive tweets in 2018

Toggle Menu
President Trump never shied away to let off steam on Twitter. Here's a compilation of some of his controversial and offensive tweets in 2018.

US President Donald Trump.

Now that the US government is partially shut down over funding US President Donald Trump’s border wall, the chief executive spent the Christmas eve holed up inside the White House, venting out a raft of frustrations on Twitter ranging from border wall funding, the ouster of Jim Mattis, Iran nuclear deal, Syria among many others.

President Trump tweeted at least 20 times on Thursday, 10 on Friday, seven on Saturday, eight on Sunday, and then added a couple of more to his tweet storm on Monday as well. Controversy is second nature to the present POTUS, and he makes no bones about it.

Late on Monday, Trump took potshots at the Democrats through a tongue-in-cheek tweet for blocking his demand to build a USD 5.7 bn border wall. The President was supposed to spend his Christmas with family at Mar-a-Lago but chose to stay inside the White House and hit out at his critics through Twitter.

And this is not the first (and the last) time he has expressed his angst openly.

Looking back, we go through some of his controversial and offensive tweets this year.

Knowing fully well that his border wall plan won’t take off, President Trump’s obsession with the wall continues, even at the cost of depriving thousands of federal workers their holiday paychecks.

Meanwhile, the President’s troll-worthy tweet on Christmas eve surely did spark hilarious memes on Twitter.

