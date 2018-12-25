Donald Trump’s most controversial, offensive tweets in 2018

Now that the US government is partially shut down over funding US President Donald Trump’s border wall, the chief executive spent the Christmas eve holed up inside the White House, venting out a raft of frustrations on Twitter ranging from border wall funding, the ouster of Jim Mattis, Iran nuclear deal, Syria among many others.

I will not be going to Florida because of the Shutdown – Staying in the White House! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

President Trump tweeted at least 20 times on Thursday, 10 on Friday, seven on Saturday, eight on Sunday, and then added a couple of more to his tweet storm on Monday as well. Controversy is second nature to the present POTUS, and he makes no bones about it.

Late on Monday, Trump took potshots at the Democrats through a tongue-in-cheek tweet for blocking his demand to build a USD 5.7 bn border wall. The President was supposed to spend his Christmas with family at Mar-a-Lago but chose to stay inside the White House and hit out at his critics through Twitter.

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

And this is not the first (and the last) time he has expressed his angst openly.

Looking back, we go through some of his controversial and offensive tweets this year.

Knowing fully well that his border wall plan won’t take off, President Trump’s obsession with the wall continues, even at the cost of depriving thousands of federal workers their holiday paychecks.

Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a Border Wall or Fence. It was only when I made it an important part of my campaign, because people and drugs were pouring into our Country unchecked, that they turned against it. Desperately needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

….We are substantially subsidizing the Militaries of many VERY rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S., and our TAXPAYERS, on Trade. General Mattis did not see this as a problem. I DO, and it is being fixed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous! Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2018

The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad. May it rest in peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn’t have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Did you ever see an investigation more in search of a crime? At the same time Mueller and the Angry Democrats aren’t even looking at the atrocious, and perhaps subversive, crimes that were committed by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. A total disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2018

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The United States has an $800 Billion Dollar Yearly Trade Deficit because of our “very stupid” trade deals and policies. Our jobs and wealth are being given to other countries that have taken advantage of us for years. They laugh at what fools our leaders have been. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2018

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized. It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear to stop fire from spreading! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

Meanwhile, the President’s troll-worthy tweet on Christmas eve surely did spark hilarious memes on Twitter.