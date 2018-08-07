Remove Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star: West Hollywood City council votes

Donald Trump posing at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, left, and Trump’s star after it was vandalized in July (AP) Donald Trump posing at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, left, and Trump’s star after it was vandalized in July (AP)

The West Hollywood City Council has “unanimously” voted to approve a resolution to remove Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The resolution, put forth by West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico and Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath, urges the city of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the marker “due to [Trump’s] disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

The zero-detention policy which led to the separation of children from their parents at the US border and Trump’s denial of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election during his meet with Vladimir Putin also finds a mention in the resolution.

During the meeting, West Hollywood Mayor was quoted by the Washington Times the resolution “is not because of his conservative politics or his conservative policies. It is for the abuse of women, minorities, immigrants, the disabled … you’ve crossed a line of decency.”

The star, unveiled in 2007 for Trump’s work in “The Apprentice” TV reality series, has been vandalised multiple times. Last month, a suspect smashed the star using a pickaxe. The accused was booked on a charge of felony vandalism.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame which celebrates the contribution of people to the industry had earlier rejected demands of removing Bill Cosby’s star amid multiple sexual assault allegation. “Once a star has been added to the walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Leron Gubler, then the president and chief executive of the chamber. “Because of this, we have never removed a star from the walk.”

