Donald Trump’s conference with Theresa May: Top comments by US President

US President Donald Trump held a news conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday following a meeting at her Downing Street residence as part of his state visit to Britain.

Below are some of his comments:

Advertising

On the State banquet

“We want to thank her majesty the Queen, who I had a lovely dinner with last night. A fantastic person, fantastic woman.”

On defence spending

“The United Kingdom is also a key partner in NATO. The prime minister and I agree that our NATO allies must increase their defence spending, we’ve both been working very hard to that end … We expect a growing number of nations to meet the minimum 2 per cent of GDP requirement. To address today’s challenges, all members of the alliance must fulfil their obligations. They have no choice.”

On post-Brexit trade deal

“As the UK makes preparations to exit the European Union, the United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal between the US and the UK. There is tremendous potential in that trade deal, I say probably two and even three times of what we are doing right now.”

Advertising

On opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn

“I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that.”

“I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticise. I really don’t like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done.”

On Brexit

“I would think it will happen and it probably should happen. This is a great, great country and it wants its own identity, it wants to have its own borders, it wants to run its own affairs. This is a very, very special place.”

On protests

“There were thousands of people on the streets cheering and even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering and then I heard that there were protests. I said where are the protests? I don’t see any protests, I did see a small protest today when I came, very small, so a lot of it is fake news.”

“It was tremendous spirit and love, it was great love, it was an alliance. I didn’t see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people, put in for political reasons so it was fake news.”