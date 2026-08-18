Donald Trump’s approval rating hits lowest of current presidency in new poll
US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level of his current presidency, with Americans increasingly concerned that the US-Iran war could drag on, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Just 33 per cent of respondents approved of Trump’s performance in the White House, while 64 per cent disapproved, the four-day survey showed. […]
US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level of his current presidency, with Americans increasingly concerned that the US-Iran war could drag on, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Just 33 per cent of respondents approved of Trump’s performance in the White House, while 64 per cent disapproved, the four-day survey showed. The approval rating was down from 35 per cent in a poll that concluded earlier this month and is the lowest recorded during Trump’s current term.
It matches the lowest point of his first presidency, reached in December 2017.
Trump returned to the White House in 2025 with just under half of Americans approving of his presidency. His standing has since taken a hit following his decision to launch strikes on Iran alongside US ally Israel.
Trump had campaigned on promises to keep inflation under control and avoid prolonged wars. He initially said the conflict with Iran would last only a few weeks. But Iran has proved resilient, while the Strait of Hormuz has remained largely blocked to oil trade even as fighting has cooled.
The latest poll found that 80 per cent of Americans believe US involvement in Iran will continue for an extended period. That includes 87 per cent of Democrats and 71 per cent of Republicans. Only 16 per cent believe the conflict is likely to end within a few weeks.
Trump, speaking at a political rally in Garden City, New York, on Friday, defended the cost of the conflict, saying that paying “a tiny little bit more for your gasoline” was worth preventing what he called “a very evil country” from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
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Throughout the conflict, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation and claims that a peace deal is imminent. However, only one in five Americans, including about half of Republicans, believe the war has been worth the cost, the poll found.
Republicans under pressure
The fallout from the war and rising gasoline prices has raised concerns among Republicans about their prospects in the November 3 elections, with Democrats increasingly seeing a path to reclaiming the House and potentially the Senate.
Reuters/Ipsos polling this month also showed Democrats gaining an edge over Republicans on economic issues. In the latest poll, 38 per cent of voters said Democrats would handle the economy better, compared with 35 per cent who preferred the Republican approach.
Democrats were also viewed as better equipped to handle the cost of living.
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Republicans continue to hold an advantage on immigration, an issue that has remained a strength for Trump throughout his term. However, that lead has narrowed sharply amid deadly confrontations and a rise in the number of detainees, including children.
About 40 per cent of registered voters said Republicans had a better approach to immigration, compared with 38 per cent who favoured Democrats.
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