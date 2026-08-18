Donald Trump’s approval rating hits lowest of current presidency in new poll

Trump returned to the White House in 2025 with just under half of Americans approving of his presidency.

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level of his current presidency, with Americans increasingly concerned that the US-Iran war could drag on, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Just 33 per cent of respondents approved of Trump’s performance in the White House, while 64 per cent disapproved, the four-day survey showed. The approval rating was down from 35 per cent in a poll that concluded earlier this month and is the lowest recorded during Trump’s current term.

It matches the lowest point of his first presidency, reached in December 2017.

Trump returned to the White House in 2025 with just under half of Americans approving of his presidency. His standing has since taken a hit following his decision to launch strikes on Iran alongside US ally Israel.